Stock market holiday: Share market to remain closed due to Holi today

The stock market in India will remain closed on Tuesday on account of Holi 2023. There will be no trading activity on March 7. According to BSE's website, there will be no action on equity segment, equity derivative segment, SLB segment, currency derivatives segment, and interest rate derivatives segments today.
While most people are celebrating Holi on Wednesday, March 8, BSE and NSE have declared a stock market holiday on March 7.
After Holi, the next stock market holiday will be on March 30 on the occasion of Ram Navami.
The commodity derivatives segment and Electronic Gold Receipts (EGR) Segment will remain closed in the morning session, between 9 am to 5 pm. It will be open in the evening trading session.
Next month, in April, there will be three stock market holidays. Trading at BSE and NSE will remain closed on April 4 due to Mahavir Jayanti, on April 7 for Good Friday and on April 14 for Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti.
In 2023, there are 15 stock market holidays.
Stock market news: Sensex, Nifty50 closed in green
On Monday, March 6, Sensex closed 415 points in the green at 60,224.46. Nifty50, on the other hand, rose 117.20 points and closed at 17,711.50.
Except for metal, realty and PSU Bank, all other sectoral indices ended in the green.
Adani Enterprises, Tata Motors, ONGC, NTPC and Power Grid Corporation were the top gainers on the Nifty. Britannia Industries, Tata Steel, JSW Steel, Hindalco Industries and IndusInd Bank were the top losers.
First Published: Tue, March 07 2023. 11:06 IST
