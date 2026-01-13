Stock split alert! Kotak Mahindra Bank, Ajmera Realty go ex-date on Jan 14

Shares of Kotak Mahindra Bank and Ajmera Realty & Infra India are set to remain in focus during Tuesday’s trading session following their announcements of stock splits. A stock split is a corporate action in which a company divides its existing shares into multiple shares, increasing the total share count while proportionately reducing the price, with no impact on overall market capitalisation.

BSE data suggest that shares of both companies will trade ex-date on Tuesday, January 14, following their respective stock split announcements. The ex-date marks the eligibility cutoff, meaning investors who purchase the stock on or after this date will not be entitled to the split shares. The record date, which follows, is when the company determines the list of shareholders eligible for the corporate action. Accordingly, investors must hold the shares on or before January 14 to qualify.

Kotak Mahindra Bank stock split

The private-sector lender informed exchanges that its board of directors, at a meeting held on the occasion of the bank’s 40th Foundation Day, approved the sub-division (stock split) of its equity shares, subject to regulatory and statutory approvals.

ALSO READ | Biocon opens ₹4,500 crore QIP, sets floor price at ₹387.74 per share The board approved the sub-division of one existing equity share with a face value of ₹5 each, fully paid up, into equity shares with a face value of ₹1 each, fully paid up. “This move aims to make Kotak’s equity shares more affordable and enhance liquidity, thereby encouraging wider market participation, particularly among retail investors,” the bank said in a release.

Kotak Mahindra Bank has set Wednesday, January 14, 2026, as the record date for determining eligible shareholders for the stock split.

Ajmera Realty stock split

Ajmera Realty & Infra India, a residential and commercial projects player, announced that its board has approved the sub-division of one equity share of the company with a face value of ₹10 each, fully paid up, into five equity shares with a face value of ₹2 each, fully paid up. The move also entails an alteration of the capital clause of the company’s Memorandum of Association.

The company has fixed Thursday, January 15, 2026, as the record date for determining the eligibility of shareholders for the stock split.