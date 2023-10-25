close
Sensex (1.01%)
63782.80 + 634.65
Nifty (1.01%)
19047.25 + 190.00
Nifty Smallcap (2.33%)
5825.75 + 132.80
Nifty Midcap (1.54%)
38701.85 + 585.10
Nifty Bank (1.19%)
42782.00 + 501.85
Stocks to Watch today: Axis Bank, Tech M, Vedanta, Delta Corp, ONGC, NDTV

Stocks to watch on Wednesday, October 25, 2023: The Bombay High Court has directed the Directorate General of GST Intelligence, Hyderabad, to not pass a final orders against Delta Corp

stock markets

Nikita Vashisht New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 25 2023 | 7:59 AM IST
Listen to This Article

Stocks to Watch on Wednesday, October 25: Indian equities will resume trading on Wednesday, after a day's break, amid an overnight decline in the US Treasury yields and oil prices. At 7:40 AM, Gift Nifty was quoting at 19,310, up 41 points vs Nifty Futures' previous close.

In Asia, indices were mixed with Hong Kong's hang Seng up 2 per cent, Japan's Nikkie up 1 per cent, but Australia and South Korea's key indices down up to 0.35 per cent.

Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.62 per cent, the S&P 500 added 0.73 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.93 per cent.
 

Here's a list of stocks to watch today:

Q2FY24 results today: Axis Bank, Tech Mahindra, Indus Towers, Jubilant Foodworks, Sona BLW Precision Forgings, Sonata Software, Lakshmi Machine Works, Welspun India, Chalet Hotels, Chennai Petroleum Corp, Responsive Industries, CMS Info Systems, Share India Securities, Rallis India, Shanthi Gears, Bannari Amman Sugars, Gulf Oil Lubricants India, Swaraj Engines, TV18 Broadcast, Network18 Media & Investments.
 
Kfin Technologies: The company will not proceed with the buyback if redeemable preference shares until further notice as the Office of the Joint Director, Enforcement Directorate, Hyderabad Zonal Office has issued notice to Adhiraj Parthasarathy, wherein the ED has provisionally attached the RPSs. READ MORE
 
Delta Corp: The Bombay High Court has directed the Directorate General of GST Intelligence, Hyderabad, to not pass a final orders on Rs 16,195-crore tax notice against Delta Corp without prior permission from the court. READ MORE
 
Vedanta: Ajay Goel, the former chief financial officer (CFO) at Indian edtech startup Byju's, will return as Vedanta's CFO effective October 30 after Sonal Shrivastava tendered resignation.
 
JSW Steel: It plans to establish a green steel manufacturing facility by 2030 as part of its response to the European Union's (EU's) Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM).

Power Mech Projects: The Fund Raising Committee has approved the issue and allotment of 9,01,789 equity shares, worth Rs 350 crore, to 17 qualified institutional buyers.

PNB Housing Finance: Its net profit for Q2FY24 increased 45.9 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 383 crore, while revenue from operations grew 5.5 per cent YoY to Rs 1,777.8 crore.
 

ONGC: Oil and Natural Gas Corporation has won a bid to acquire PTC India Ltd's wind power unit for Rs 925 crore.
 
Siemens: Siemens India has filed a writ petition before the Bombay High Court, contesting the showcause notice for Goods and Services Tax (GST) worth Rs 245.9 crore. READ MORE
 
Tech Mahindra: Tech Mahindra Americas Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tech Mahindra, has approved the divestment of 30 per cent stake in Avion Networks Inc for a consideration amount worth $50,000 (approximately Rs 41 lakh).

Lupin: Received approval from the USFDA for its abbreviated new drug application for Fluconazole Tablets, USP.

NDTV: It clocked a 51-per cent decline in Q2FY24 net profit at Rs 6 crore. 

Mahindra Logistics: Logged a loss of Rs 15.5 crore as against a profit of Rs 11.9 crore YoY.
Topics : Stock Market stocks to watch Markets Stocks in focus stock market trading Vedanta Delta Corp Market news ONGC PNB Housing Finance Tech Mahindra Axis Bank JSW steel Stocks to buy today Buzzing stocks Lupin Mahindra Logistics

First Published: Oct 25 2023 | 7:59 AM IST

