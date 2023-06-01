close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Stocks to watch: Coal India, Mankind Pharma, EID Parry, India Pesticides

Stocks to watch on June 1, 2023: From Coal India to Mankind Pharma, here are top stocks to watch in Thursday's trading session

Lovisha Darad New Delhi
market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

3 min read Last Updated : Jun 01 2023 | 8:02 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Stocks to watch on June 1, 2023: The SGX Nifty, on Thursday, signaled a muted start as it stood around 18,617 levels, down 46-odd points, as of 7:45 am.
 
Globally, the US markets closed lower overnight as Dow Jones, NASDAQ Composite, and the S&P 500 indices slipped up to 0.6 per cent.
 
However, markets in Asia-Pacific largely rose this morning after the US House passed the debt ceiling bill days ahead of the default deadline. Key indices Nikkei 225, the S&P 200, and Hang Seng indices gained up to 0.8 per cent.
 
Meanwhile, back home, here are top stocks to watch in Thursday's trade:
 
Adani group stocks: The conglomerate is eyeing to raise up to $3 billion through an equity share sale to institutional investors after the US short seller's report hit them. According to reports, board of group's flagship firm - Adani Enterprises and Adani Transmission have approved to raise up to Rs 21,000 crore, while Adani Green proposed to raise up to $1 billion. READ MORE
Coal India: The Centre has proposed to sell up to 3 per cent of its stake in the national miner through an offer for sale (OFS) from Thursday, June 1. The government is looking to garner around Rs 4,162 crore through the sale process. READ MORE

Also Read

Stocks to Watch on May 12: Adani Total, RIL, TaMo, ONGC, Vedanta, Mankind

Stocks to Watch Today: L&T. DRL, Adani Group, Asian Paints, Hero Moto

Stocks to Watch on May 10: L&T, SpiceJet, SCI, Apollo Tyres, Tata Steel

Sensex slips 347 pts on profit-taking, Nifty holds 18,500; RIL, SBI dip 2%

Stocks to Watch today, May 23: PolicyBazaar, BPCL, Vedanta, NMDC, JSW Steel

Stock Market Live: Asian shares higher as US House passes debt ceiling bill

Nifty Realty chart indicates likely trend reversal, may slip up to 415

Sebi slaps Rs 77 lakh fine on 16 entities for manipulating share price

Markets log third straight monthly advance amid sustained FPI inflows

Coal India's long-term prospects remain healthy; analysts positive on stock


Mankind Pharma: The company clocked  52 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 294 crore for March quarter 2022-23 (Q4FY23), aided by robust sales. Revenue from operations, too, rose to Rs 2,053 crore in Q4FY23. READ MORE
EID Parry: The sugar manufacturer reported a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 286.90 crore in Q4FY23, down 33 per cent YoY. Consolidated total income, meanwhile, rose to Rs 6,865.28 crore, up 19.26 per cent YoY in Q4FY23.
 
Allcargo Logistics: The company's consolidated net profit declined 78 per cent YoY to Rs 51.90 crore in Q4FY23. The total income from continued operations, further, slipped 37.49 per cent YoY to Rs 3,415.40 crore in the March quarter.
 
India Pesticides: The company's revenues grew 10.8 per cent to Rs 201.1 crore in Q4FY23. Net profit was reported at Rs 30 crore, while earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) was seen at Rs 45 crore in Q4FY23. 
 
Cipla: The pharma major announced that the proposed stake sale of CQCIL, step-down subsidiary of the company in Uganda, is expected to be completed on or before July 31, 2023. However, the timeline is subject to regulatory approvals, and satisfaction of conditions as agreed in the share purchase agreement. 
 
Rainbow Children's Hospital: After R Gowrisankar resigned from the post of Chief Financial Officer due to personal reasons, the board approved appointment of Vikas Maheshwari as the CFO (Key Managerial Personnel) of the company.
 
MIC Electronics: The company secured letter of acceptance (LoA) from Secunderabad Railway Division of South-Central Railway Zone for Rs 3.9 crore. The time period for the execution of the order lies after 12 months from the date of the issue of LoA.
 
LTIMindtree: Credit ratings agency CRISIL reaffirmed 'stable' rating on the bank facilities of the company. The ratings reflect enhanced market position of the company in the IT services industry after the merger of two entities (L&T Infotech & Mindtree), said the ratings agency.
Topics : stocks to watch Buzzing stocks Indian markets Adani Group Coal India Mankind Pharma EID Parry BSE NSE Cipla L&T Mindtree Stocks in focus Market news

First Published: Jun 01 2023 | 8:02 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Stocks to watch: Coal India, Mankind Pharma, EID Parry, India Pesticides

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market
3 min read

Gold price rises Rs 440 to Rs 60,960; silver up Rs 4,200 to Rs 76,800

Source: Pexels
2 min read

Stock Market Live: Quiet open likely for Sensex, Nifty; Asian shares higher

BSE, NSE, Sensex, Nifty, stock markets
2 min read

Nifty Realty chart indicates likely trend reversal, may slip up to 415

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market
3 min read

Sebi slaps Rs 77 lakh fine on 16 entities for manipulating share price

SEBI, SECURITIES AND EXCHANGES BOARD OF INDIA
2 min read

Most Popular

Sebi cancels registration certificate of Karvy Ltd; firm to still pay dues

Karvy Stock Broking
1 min read

As Nifty Pvt Bank index sets new peak; Here's how to trade banking stocks

Blowout quarterly earnings reported by some of India’s biggest software firms in July have boosted shares
3 min read

Sebi proposes enhanced disclosure requirements for high-risk FPIs

SEBI
4 min read

Analysts cautiously positive on new age stocks despite improved Q4 metrics

Following the sharp run-up, returns are expected to plateau.
3 min read

Jindal Saw soars 9%, hits new high in a weak market on healthy biz outlook

markets
4 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon