Monday, February 16, 2026 | 07:31 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / SAT rejects brokers' appeals, says Sebi show-cause notices not appealable

SAT rejects brokers' appeals, says Sebi show-cause notices not appealable

The Securities Appellate Tribunal dismissed appeals by five brokers in the NSE co-location case, ruling that Sebi's show-cause notices are not appealable and that related administrative decisions lie

Securities and Exchange Board of India, Sebi

The tribunal held that show-cause notices cannot be construed as “orders” and are therefore not appealable under Section 15T of the Sebi Act

BS Reporter
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 16 2026 | 7:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Securities Appellate Tribunal has dismissed appeals filed by five stock brokers challenging show-cause notices issued by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) in connection with the National Stock Exchange (NSE) co-location matter.
 
The tribunal held that show-cause notices cannot be construed as “orders” and are therefore not appealable under Section 15T of the Sebi Act.
 
“The matter is at the stage of reply to the show-cause notice. We have held that a challenge to a show-cause notice is not tenable,” the SAT bench said.
 
The tribunal further observed that administrative decisions taken by Sebi — such as the appointment of the Indian School of Business to conduct a reinvestigation into the matter — fall outside its jurisdiction.
 
 
The appeals were filed against separate show-cause notices issued in 2023, relating to alleged violations during the period between June 2010 and April 2014.

More From This Section

Ola Electric, OLA

Ola Electric hit by volume slump, market share loss as Q3 revenue plungespremium

stock market, market

Brokers body may move RBI seeking review of revised capital market normspremium

Sensex-img2

Bargain buying lifts markets as Sensex, Nifty rebound 0.8% after sharp fall

FirstCry share price today; Brainbees Solutions share price today

FirstCry share price slumps 12% to record low after Q3 net loss widens

Stock market live updates today, February 16, 2026

Stock Market Close: D-St stages late rally; Sensex jumps 650 pts; Nifty ends at 25,682; Banks rally

Topics : SEBI Markets News Stock broking

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 16 2026 | 7:28 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStocks To Buy TodayFractal Analytics IPO AllotmentIndian Passport Ranking 2026IIT JEE Mains Result 2026Solar Eclipse 2026India Ai Summit 2026Personal Finance