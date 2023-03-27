Stocks to watch: Tata Steel, BEL, Paytm, Zydus Life, Crompton Greaves, NBCC

Stocks to watch today: The SGX Nifty suggested a gap-up open at bourses on Monday at 17,031, up over 100 points, as of 7:20 am, amid mixed global cues.

In a holiday-truncated week, monthly derivatives expiry, crude oil prices, rupee movement, and foreign fund flow action will determine market movements.

Asia-Pacific markets, on the other hand, were mixed, as Nikkei 225, the S&P 200, and Topix indices climbed up to 0.2 per cent.

Overnight, the US equity futures edged higher, with the S&P 500 Futures, Dow Jones Futures, and NASDAQ Futures gaining up to 0.5 per cent.



Paytm: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) granted time extension to Paytm Payment Services to resubmit its payment aggregator license application. While the company awaits Centre's approval for past investments from its parent firm One97 Communications, the RBI said that the company can continue their online payment aggregation business.

Meanwhile, back home, here are few stocks likely to see action in Monday's trade:

Crompton Greaves: The company merged with Butterfly Gandhimati Appliances to accelerate and smoothen realisation of synergies of the combined business. Upon merger, the public shareholders of Butterfly as on the record date will receive 22 equity shares of Crompton for every 5 equity shares held by them in Butterfly.

Zydus Lifesciences: The drug firm recalled over 55,000 bottles of generic medication used to cure gout, in the US market due to failed impurities specifications. The affected lot is manufactured by Ahmedabad-based Zydus Lifesciences and marketed in the US by New Jersey-based Zydus Pharmaceuticals (USA) Inc.

Crompton Greaves: The company merged with Butterfly Gandhimati Appliances to accelerate and smoothen realisation of synergies of the combined business. Upon merger, the public shareholders of Butterfly as on the record date will receive 22 equity shares of Crompton for every 5 equity shares held by them in Butterfly.

Tata Steel: The steelmaker acquired 4.6 lakh shares of Rs 10 apiece at a premium of Rs 205 per share of Tata Steel Utilities and Infrastructure Services, a wholly-owned subsidiary, on rights basis, for an amount of Rs 10 crore.

Lupin: The drugmaker informed that the UK Medicines and Healthcare products regulatory agency successfully carried inspection at the company's Pithampur facilities in India. The inspection was carried from March 20 to March 24.

Karur Vysya Bank: The RBI imposed monetary penalty of Rs 30 lakh on the bank for non-compliance with certain provisions of directions issued by the RBI.

IndusInd Bank: The private sector lender announced appointment of Vikas Muttoo as COO and Head Member Service of its subsidiary - Bharat Financial Inclusion.

Greaves Cotton: The company's subsidiary Greaves Electric Mobility collaborated with Royal Challengers Bangalore as their official EV partner for 'Ampere electric two-wheelers' for the upcoming T20 season.

NBCC (India): The company's wholly-owned subsidiary HSCC (India) was awarded Rs 81.19 crore work order from All India Media Sciences, New Delhi, to construct vertical expansion of service block.

Bharat Electronics: The Ministry of Defence inked Rs 3,000 crore pact with the defence firm for the supply of integrated electronic warfare systems for the Indian army.

ISGEC Heavy Engineering: The company bagged Rs 197.2 crore worth order from Maharashtra State Power Generation for renovation and modernisation of ESP at Chandrapur Thermal Power Station in Chandrapur.

Khadim India: The footwear firm entrusted Rittick Roy Burman, whole-time director, to manage the regular affairs & overall operations. Rittick is a member of the promoter group and a key managerial personnel of the company.

Welspun India: Credit ratings agency India Ratings & Research affirmed 'stable' outlook for the company's credit ratings.

Stocks in F&O ban: Hindustan Aeronautics, and Indiabulls Housing Finance were banned in the F&O ban period on Monday.

