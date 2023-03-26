close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Zydus recalls over 55k bottles of generic drug used to treat gout in US

Drug firm Zydus Lifesciences is recalling over 55,000 bottles of generic medication in the US market due to failed impurities specifications

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Cadila Healthcare changes name to Zydus Lifesciences Limited

1 min read Last Updated : Mar 26 2023 | 12:48 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Drug firm Zydus Lifesciences is recalling over 55,000 bottles of generic medication in the US market due to failed impurities specifications.

As per the latest enforcement report by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), Zydus Pharmaceuticals (USA) Inc is recalling 21,936 (30 count) and 33,096 (100 count) bottles of Colchicine tablets, which are used to treat gout.

The affected lot is manufactured by Ahmedabad-based Zydus Lifesciences and marketed in the US by New Jersey-based Zydus Pharmaceuticals (USA) Inc.

USFDA said the company is recalling the product due to "failed impurities/ degradation specifications".

An out-of-specification (OOS) result was observed during release testing of one lot for a related substance, i.e. Beta-lumicolchicine, it added.

Zydus commenced the Class III recall on February 24 this year.

Also Read

Zydus gets USFDA nod to market generic medicine for treating depression

Zydus Lifesciences' generic drug for overactive bladder gets USFDA nod

Zydus Lifesciences Q2 net profit down 82.6% to Rs 523 cr on rising costs

Zydus Lifesciences gets US health regulator's nod for its generic medicine

Zydus Lifesciences launches generic anti-epilepsy drug in US market

Rlys order for supply of seats for Vande Bharat, not for coaches: Tata

RevFin targets financing 2 million electric vehicles in next 5 years

Hinduja group not keen to make higher offer for Reliance Capital

Torrent Investments unlikely to participate in 2nd auction for Reliance Cap

TII, Premji Invest sign share purchase agreement to acquire Lotus Surgicals

As per the USFDA, a Class III recall is initiated in a "situation in which use of, or exposure to, a violative product is not likely to cause adverse health consequences".

The US market is the largest market for generic pharmaceutical products. The market was estimated to be around USD 115.2 billion in 2019.

Topics : Zydus Lifesciences | generic drugs | United States | US FDA

First Published: Mar 26 2023 | 11:52 AM IST

Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSAustralia Tour of India 2023Men's Hockey World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon