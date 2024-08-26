Business Standard
Stove Kraft at all-time high after announcing dividend record date

Shares of Stove Kraft was trading at Rs 806.85, up 3.33 per cent around 2:40 PM. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was trading at 81,758.99, up 0.83 per cent.

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 26 2024 | 3:12 PM IST

Shares of Kitchen Appliances maker Stove Kraft rallied 3.8 per cent in Monday's trading session to touch an all-time high of Rs 815.95, after the company set Septemer 13 as the record date for determining the memers entitled to receive the company dividend for FY2024-25.
 
The company had announced a dividend of Rs 2.50 (25 per cent) per equity share of face value Rs 10 each. 
Around 2:40 PM, the company's share price was trading at Rs 806.85, up 3.33 per cent. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was trading at 81,758.99, up 0.83 per cent. 

The company, in an exchange filing, said, "The Company has fixed Friday, 13 September 2024 as the ‘Record Date’ for the purpose of determining the members entitled to attend the AGM and receive dividend of Rs. 2.50 per Equity Share of Rs. 10 each (i.e. 25%) for FY2023-24."

Along with the record date for the company's dividend, the company also announced the date for its 25th Annual General Meeting (AGM) that is scheduled to be held at 11:00 AM, on September 20.

That apart, shares of the company have climbed 313.20 per cent in the past three months, compared to the 8.39 per cent gain accrued by the BSE Sensex in the same period. Meanwhile, the BSE Consumer Discretionary index has climbed only 12.75 per cending during the same period. 

In terms of financials, the company had reported revenue from operations of Rs 314.5 crore in Q1FY25, up 5.6 per cent compared to the revenue of Rs 297.7 crore in the year ago period. 

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) for the quarter stood at Rs 31.7 crore, compared to Rs 23.9 crore in the year ago period. 

Meanwhile, the company reported profit for the year at Rs 8.2 crore, up 0.04 per cent, from Rs 8.1 crore in the year ago period. 
Stove Kraft's shares have gained 350.90 per cent in the year-to-date period, compared to the 31.04 per cent gain in the BSE Sensex. Meanwhile, the BSE Consumer Discretionary index gained 32.04 per cent during the same period.

First Published: Aug 26 2024 | 3:04 PM IST

