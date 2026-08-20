Strides Pharma surges 11% on USFDA EIR for flagship facility in Bengaluru

Strides Pharma Science share price today: Strides Pharma Science share price surged 11 per cent to ₹1,055.90 on the BSE in Thursday’s intra-day deal amid heavy volumes after the company said it received a United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) for its flagship facility in Bengaluru.

At 09:29 AM, Strides Pharma was quoting 10 per cent higher at ₹1,049, compared to a 0.64 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. The average trading volume on the counter jumped over fourfold, with a combined 843,000 equity shares changing hands on the NSE and BSE. The stock hit a 52-week high of ₹1,231.45 on May 12, 2026.

Strides receives USFDA EIR for Bengaluru facility

Strides Pharma on Wednesday, August 19, 2026, announced that its flagship manufacturing facility in Bengaluru, India, has received the EIR from the USFDA, indicating the successful closure of the inspection conducted at the facility.

The USFDA had conducted a current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) inspection of the facility from May 12 to May 20, 2026. As previously disclosed to the stock exchanges on May 20, 2026, the inspection concluded with the issuance of a Form 483 that contained five observations. The company submitted a comprehensive response addressing all observations within the stipulated timeline.

Based on the Company's response and the corrective and preventive actions implemented, the USFDA has classified the inspection outcome as Voluntary Action Indicated (VAI) and has issued the EIR, thereby concluding the inspection, Strides Pharma said in a press release.

The facility is Strides' flagship manufacturing site and serves regulated and other international markets. The facility manufactures a broad portfolio of pharmaceutical dosage forms, including tablets, capsules and oral liquids, supporting both existing commercial products and future growth opportunities.

The successful closure of the inspection further strengthens Strides' regulatory track record and reinforces the company's commitment to supplying high-quality pharmaceutical products to patients across global markets, the company said.

Strides Pharma – Outlook

The US market is expected to remain a key growth driver over the coming years, and continued investments in research and development will aid future launches and long-term growth. At the same time, Strides Pharma, in its FY26 annual report, said that the company remains focused on improving operational excellence while managing industry challenges, including seasonal demand shifts and regulatory timelines.

CARE Ratings (CareEdge Ratings) expects Strides Pharma to maintain its growth momentum, supported by new product launches across the US and other regulated markets, and steady expansion in emerging markets. These initiatives are expected to support further improvement in the company's scale of operations, profitability, and debt coverage indicators.

In July 2026, CARE Ratings upgraded the ratings assigned to bank facilities of Strides Pharma, which reflects its consistent year-on-year growth in revenue, sustained improvement in profitability, and gradual diversification of its business.

Going forward, CareEdge ratings expect the company to grow its revenue by 10 per cent in FY27 (excluding low-margin donor-funded business), supported by a strengthened product portfolio, continued focus on value-accretive growth, and scale efficiencies. Operating margins are likely to remain at 19 – 21 per cent in the near-to-medium term.

Strides also acquired a portfolio of branded generic products from Sandoz across Sub-Saharan Africa for a consideration of $12 million in FY26. The acquisition is expected to strengthen Strides' presence in the African market and support growth in its ex-US business from H2FY27 onwards. Going forward, management expects the quarterly revenue contribution from the US and ex-US businesses to remain broadly balanced, enhancing diversification and resilience of the company's business profile and mitigating risks arising from market-specific regulatory changes, pricing pressures, or demand fluctuations, CARE Ratings said.

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