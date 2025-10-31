Friday, October 31, 2025 | 03:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Strides Pharma spurts 15%, hits all-time high on strong Q2 performance

Strides Pharma spurts 15%, hits all-time high on strong Q2 performance

Strides Pharma business outlook, in Q2 earnings update the company said the expansion of product portfolio and new customer acquisitions to drive growth.

Strides Pharma

Strides Pharma Science Share Price today

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 31 2025 | 3:13 PM IST

Share price of Strides Pharma Science today

 
Shares of Strides Pharma Science (Strides) hit an all-time high of ₹979, as they soared 15 per cent on the BSE in Friday’s intra-day trade after the company reported a strong operational performance for the September 2025 quarter (Q2FY26).
 
The stock price of the pharmaceutical company surpassed its previous high of ₹971.90 touched on July 29, 2025. In the past three trading days, it has rallied 20 per cent.
 
At 02:30 PM; Strides was quoting 14 per cent higher at ₹970, as compared to 0.35 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex. A combined 6.31 million equity shares representing 6.8 per cent of total equity of the company have hands on the NSE and BSE. 
 
 

Strong Q2 results – Strides Pharma

 
Strides continue to deliver a strong performance in Q2FY26, with growth primarily driven by the other regulated markets. The company’s focus on profitability enabled the gross margin growth of 15 per cent year-on-year (YoY), and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) grew by 25 per cent YoY. EBITDA margin at 19 per cent grew 320bps YoY. Operational profit after tax jumped 84 per cent YoY at ₹140 crore. Revenue was up 4.6 per cent YoY at ₹1,220.8 crore.

The management said net debt reduced sequentially by ₹46.9 crore despite currency headwinds and ongoing capex investments, reaffirming the company’s strong financial discipline and focus on balance sheet health. 
 
The company said Q2FY26 US revenues remained at a steady state of $73 million despite facing intense competition in recent launches from new entrants. The UK business remained steady in H1; growth in H2 expected to be driven by planned new product launches, it added. 
 

Outlook

 
On business outlook, in Q2 earnings update Strides said the expansion of product portfolio and new customer acquisitions to drive growth. The conversion of the existing strong funnel of new opportunities is to deliver growth. The continued momentum in filings will drive growth in the medium term.
 
Meanwhile, in the generics segment, Strides in its FY25 annual report said that the company has identified 60 dormant ANDAs for reactivation over the next three years. These products are progressing through various regulatory phases, including Prior Approval Supplements (PAS) related to source changes and cost efficiencies. Their relaunch is integral to the company’s strategy of reaching the $400 million revenue from generics milestone. Beyond Generics, Strides has made targeted investments in high-value segments such as Controlled Substances, Nasal Sprays, and 505(b) (2) products laying the groundwork for its next phase of growth.
 

First Published: Oct 31 2025 | 2:46 PM IST

