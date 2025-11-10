Monday, November 10, 2025 | 11:27 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Goldman Sachs upgrades Indian stocks to 'overweight' on growth momentum

Goldman Sachs upgrades Indian stocks to 'overweight' on growth momentum

The global brokerage has set a 2026 year-end target of 29,000 for the benchmark index Nifty 50, implying a 14% upside from Friday's close

In a rare move, S&P Global Ratings on Wednesday raised its outlook for India to ‘positive’ from ‘stable’ while affirming the lowest investment grade sovereign credit rating (BBB-) ahead of the general election results due on June 4.

Representative Picture

Reuters
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 10 2025 | 11:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Goldman Sachs upgraded India to "overweight" from "neutral", reversing its October 2024 downgrade, citing strengthening earnings momentum and policy tailwinds supporting growth.

The global brokerage has set a 2026 year-end target of 29,000 for the benchmark index Nifty 50, implying a 14% upside from Friday's close.

The index has risen about 8.5% year-to-date, lagging other emerging markets in one of their strongest years.

However, analysts led by Sunil Koul said the "year-long earnings downgrade cycle" has bottomed out, paving the way for recovery.

Goldman cited a combination of growth-supportive policies, including rate cuts by the Reserve Bank of India, liquidity easing, bank deregulation, goods and services tax (GST) reductions and a slower pace of fiscal consolidation, as key drivers for the turnaround, in a note post India market hours on Friday.

 

Also Read

Chart check on Goldman Sachs top stocks to buy: Reliance, Titan, Havells India and PTC Industries.

Reliance, Titan, 2 others among Goldman's top stock picks; what charts say?

Goldman Sachs Group Inc

Goldman Sachs promotes 49 people from India as managing directors

Goldman Sachs Group Inc

PTC Ind, RIL among 5 Indian stocks in Goldman Sachs' APAC conviction list

Raviteja Dodda, chief executive officer and co-founder of MoEngage

AI marketing firm MoEngage secures $100 mn funding for global growth

Goldman Sachs Group Inc

Rupee may appreciate 1-2% if US tariff outcome is favourable: Goldman Sachs

The brokerage noted that September-quarter results have largely surprised on the upside, prompting earnings upgrades in select sectors.

It expects financials, consumer staples, durables, autos, defence, oil marketing companies and internet and telecom firms to lead this recovery, while remaining cautious on export-oriented IT, pharma, industrials and chemicals amid earnings headwinds and moderating public capex.

Despite foreign portfolio investors selling about $30 billion since the Nifty's 2024 peak and $17.4 billion in 2025 so far, Goldman sees signs of a turnaround, helped by record $70 billion of equity purchases by domestic institutions backed by steady retail and SIP inflows.

With India's valuation premium to emerging markets now sharply lower compared to September 2024 levels, Goldman said it has become "defensible," even if India remains the priciest among peers.

Amid rising geopolitical and trade risks, Goldman highlighted themes such as domestic self-sufficiency, revival in mass consumption, new-economy sectors and high-growth pockets at fair valuations as key to generating strong returns.

Goldman Sachs' India upgrade follows a similar move by HSBC in late September, citing improving earnings and policy support.

Mkts snap 3-day fall on buying in IT stocks  
Benchmark stock indices Sensex and Nifty bounced back on Monday after three straight days of losses following buying in IT and financial shares and a rally in global peers.
  The 30-share BSE Sensex benchmark climbed 319.07 points, or 0.38 per cent, to close at 83,535.35. The NSE Nifty advanced 0.32 per cent, to settle at 25,574.35. During the day, it climbed 0.63 per cent to hit an intraday high of 25,653.45. 
ITI MF debuts in SIF space 
ITI Mutual Fund on Monday announced the launch of Diviniti Equity Long Short Fund, its first offering in the specialised investment fund (SIF) space. According to the fund house, the scheme is designed to capture growth across market cycles while aiming to limit downside risks.  
NSDL eases FPI onboarding  
  National Securities Depository (NSDL) has unveiled an upgraded foreign portfolio investor (FPI) portal and launched a new foreign venture capital investor (FVCI) portal, with an aim of digitising and simplifying foreign investor participation in India’s securities markets. The unified platform combines FPI and FVCI registration and compliance processes into a single digital interface, streamlining onboarding and eliminating multiple logins and manual interventions. 
Fujiyama Power Systems to float ₹828 cr public issue on Nov 13  
  Fujiyama Power Systems, which provides solutions for the rooftop solar industry, on Monday said it will launch its initial public offering (IPO) on November 13 to raise ₹828 crore. The company said its maiden public offering with a price band of ₹216 to ₹228 per share will conclude on November 17. Shares will be allocated to anchor investors on November 12. The IPO is a combination of a fresh issue of equity shares worth upto ₹600 crore and an offer-for-sale of 1 million shares.
 
Clean Max, Nephrocare Health Services get IPO nod   
Commercial renewable electricity provider Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions and dialysis services provider Nephrocare Health Services have secured Sebi’s approval to raise funds through initial public offerings (IPOs), an update with the regulator showed on Monday. Together, the two companies are aiming to raise at least ₹5,553 crore. Both companies, which filed their preliminary IPO papers in August, obtained their observations between October 30 and November 4, according to the update. 
 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Trent, westside, fashion retail

Sustained growth acceleration holds key for Trent stock's recoverypremium

high networth individuals, Mutual Funds, PMS schemes

HNIs chase alpha via portfolio managers; discretionary PMS clients hit 200Kpremium

Ministry of Heavy Industries, EV charging stations, Electric Vehicles, EV market, automobile industry

EV charging network Bolt.Earth eyes profitability next year; IPO to followpremium

pharma medicine drugs

High-growth segments, acquisition to drive gains for Torrent Pharmapremium

Securities and Exchange Board of India, Sebi

Sebi expert group on conflict of interest submits its report to chairman

Topics : Goldman Sachs Goldman Indian stocks

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 10 2025 | 11:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesRed Fort BlastDelhi BlastOpposition Leaders on Delhi BlastGold-Silver Rate TodayTata Motors CV Shares Listing DateOTT Release this WeekPhysicswallah IPOQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon