Friday, March 21, 2025 | 10:29 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / TBO Tek slips 6% after nearly 7% equity change hands via block deals on BSE

TBO Tek slips 6% after nearly 7% equity change hands via block deals on BSE

At 09:15 AM, as many as 7.29 million shares, representing 6.7 per cent of total equity of TBO Tek, changed hands on the BSE, exchange data shows

Market crash

Image: Freepik

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 21 2025 | 10:27 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of TBO Tek slipped 6 per cent to Rs 1,200 on the BSE in Friday’s intraday trade after nearly 7 per cent equity of the global travel distribution platform company changed hands via block deals. 
 
The TBO Tek stock has corrected 40 per cent from its 52-week high level of Rs 2,000 touched on September 4, 2024. It had hit a 52-week low of Rs 1,138.75 on March 3, 2025.
 
At 09:15 AM; as many as 7.29 million shares, representing 6.7 per cent of the total equity of TBO Tek, changed hands on the BSE, exchange data shows. The names of the buyers and sellers could not be ascertained immediately.
 
 
According to reports, Augusta TBO Singapore Pte Ltd and TBO Korea Holdings Ltd are looking to offload up to a 3.1 per cent stake. The offer floor price has been set at Rs 1,180 per share, reflecting a 7 per cent discount to Thursday’s closing market price, the report suggested.  ALSO READ | Stock Market LIVE: Sensex 170 pts higher at 76,500; Nifty at 23,250; Pharma, Health gain
 
As on December 31, 2024, Augusta TBO Singapore Pte Ltd (9.71 per cent) and TBO Korea Holdings Ltd (5.50 per cent) have collectively held a 15.21 per cent stake in TBO Tek, the shareholding pattern data shows.

Also Read

Glenmark, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals

Glenmark Pharma share rises 2% on securing USFDA nod; key details here

Drones, Mysterious objects in US

DroneAcharya, ideaForge, Paras Defence gain upto 5% on March 21; here's why

Manappuram Finance

Manappuram surges 6%; nears record high on strategic deal with Bain Capital

cable, wires, wire, cable industry

KEI, Polycab shares get electric shock, drop upto 15% as Adani enters mkt

Paytm

Paytm drops 4% after approval of incentive for low-value UPI transactions

 
At 09:45 AM, the stock was trading 4.5 per cent lower at Rs 1,212.55 on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.34 per cent at 76,606. 
 
TBO Tek made its stock market debut on May 15, 2024. The company allotted equity shares in initial public offer (IPO) at an issue price of Rs 920 per share.
 
The TBO platform connects around 185K Buyers across more than 150 countries with over one million Suppliers. TBO simplifies the business of travel for suppliers such as hotels, airlines, car rentals, transfers, cruises, insurance, rail and others, and retail buyers such as travel agencies and independent travel advisors; and enterprise buyers that include tour operators, travel management companies, online travel companies, super-apps and loyalty apps through their two-sided technology platform that enables Suppliers and Buyers to transact seamlessly with each other.  ALSO READ | Ola Electric shares surge 5% after reassuring investors on 'strong' sales
 
Meanwhile, for the October to December quarter (Q3FY25), TBO Tek had reported a 2 per cent year-on-year (YoY) decline in consolidated profit after tax at Rs 50 crore, primarily due to Rs 12.5 crore Forex Loss triggered by the sharp movement in USD against other major currencies. However, the company’s revenue from operations jumped 29 per cent YoY at Rs 422 crore against Rs 327 crore in Q3FY24. Gross transaction volume (GTV) grew 26 per cent YoY at Rs 7,166 crore.
 

More From This Section

stock market, Indian stock market, National stock exchange, NSE

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex 170 pts higher at 76,500; Nifty at 23,250; Pharma, Health gain

Ola Electric takes the S1 Portfolio to the ‘Next Level' with Gen 3

Ola Electric shares surge 5% after reassuring investors on 'strong' sales

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Railtel shares jump 6% on winning Rs 16.8-cr order from Defence Ministry

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

FIIs net buy Rs 11,586 cr worth index futures in 4 days amid short-covering

Active infra ipo

Active Infra IPO opens today; check price band, lot size, GMP, key dates

Topics : Buzzing stocks stock market trading Market trends Markets Sensex Nifty BSE Sensex Nifty50 BSE NSE equity share market

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 21 2025 | 10:16 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayPhysicsWallah IPOLatest News LIVEDelhi Air QualityIPL 2025 Opening CeromonyGate Result 2025 outIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon