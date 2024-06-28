Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Tega Industries rallies 6% after arm inks contract in consortium with NMDC

Construction company Kalpataru Projects International Limited is the consortium leader

stock market trading

Representative Picture

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 28 2024 | 10:40 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Teg Industries stock zooms: Tega Industries stock surged by 6.30 per cent to reach Rs 1,699.45 per share on Friday following an announcement from the company's subsidiary, Tega McNally Minerals Limited. 

The subsidiary, formerly known as McNally Sayaji Engineering Limited, has entered into a major contract as part of a consortium with NMDC Limited, India's largest iron ore producer.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In an exchange filing, Tega Industries said, “Kindly note that Tega McNally Minerals Limited (TMML) (erstwhile McNally Sayaji Engineering Limited), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, has informed the Company vide letter dated June 27, 2024, that it has entered into a contract on June 26, 2024 as a consortium member with India's largest producer of iron ore, NMDC Limited, for Design, Engineering, Manufacture, Supply, Erection, Testing and Commissioning of new 7 MTPA Iron ore Screening & Beneficiation Plant – II (SP-II) (Package -1) at Donimalai Complex, Bellary, Karnataka on Turnkey basis(the “Contract”).”

Construction company Kalpataru Projects International Limited is the consortium leader.

The contract, valued at approximately Rs 871.6 crore (inclusive of taxes), is slated for completion over a period of 26 months. TMML's share in this contract amounts to Rs 119.09 crore (inclusive of taxes).

Tega Industries Ltd., based in Kolkata, India, is part of the MM Group of Companies. It focuses on delivering tailored solutions and services to the mining, mineral beneficiation, bulk material handling, and slurry transportation sectors. 

The company specialises in manufacturing, distributing, and managing the life cycle of wear-resistant lining components essential for mineral grinding, sizing, and beneficiation processes. 

Additionally, Tega Industries provides equipment like hydro-cyclones and flotation columns, along with fluid transportation and filtration systems crucial for industrial operations in these fields.

The market capitalisation of Tega Industries is Rs 10,757 crore, according to Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

The 52-week high of the stock is Rs 1,795.70 while its 52-week low is Rs 842.05 per share.

At 10:25 AM, shares of Tega Industries were trading 1.35 per cent higher at Rs 1,620.3 per share. By comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.33 per cent higher at 79,502.58 levels.

Also Read

Sensex, BSE, stock markets

Stanley Lifestyles makes strong debut; lists at 35% premium to issue price

jsw infra

JSW Infra hits 52-week high after acquiring stake in Navkar Corporation

Real Estate, Realty, Housing

Brigade Enterprises rises 3% on launching residential project in Bengaluru

PremiumSensex, Nifty, stock brokers

Tariff hike impact: Airtel soars 5%, hits new high; RIL mcap tops Rs 21 trn

Stock market, Asian stock market

BHEL up 4% on securing Rs 13,300 cr-order to set up thermal power plant

Topics : Buzzing stocks BSE NSE NSE Nifty50 benchmark index Indian stock exchanges Indian stock markets Tega Industries S&P BSE Sensex Nifty50

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 28 2024 | 10:32 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament LIVEWeather Update TodayLatest News LIVERealme GT 6 ReviewGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon