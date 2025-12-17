Wednesday, December 17, 2025 | 05:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / NSDL settles Sebi proceedings for ₹15.6 crore over alleged lapses

NSDL settles Sebi proceedings for ₹15.6 crore over alleged lapses

NSDL has paid Rs 15.57 crore to settle Sebi adjudication proceedings over alleged delays in promoter holding freezes, outsourcing issues, BSDA conversions and handling of client securities

SEBI

SEBI

BS Reporter
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 17 2025 | 5:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has settled adjudication proceedings against National Securities Depository (NSDL) after the depository agreed to pay Rs 15.57 crore to resolve alleged violations relating to freezing of promoter holdings, outsourcing arrangements, Basic Services Demat Accounts (BSDA) and handling of client securities, arising from an inspection of its operations during FY 2023-24.
 
What were Sebi’s allegations against NSDL? 
The market regulator had alleged delays and deficiencies in the way NSDL implemented exchange and Sebi directions on freezing and unfreezing promoter shareholdings. The regulator had also cited concerns over NSDL’s outsourcing practices, including backdating of agreements and delayed renewal of a core information technology (IT) outsourcing contract, as well as lapses in ensuring timely conversion of eligible demat accounts into BSDAs or obtaining opt-out confirmations from investors.
 
 
What is the background to the settlement? 
Sebi issued a show-cause notice in October 2024 to NSDL, following which the depository filed a settlement application under the Settlement Regulations, without admitting or denying the findings. As per the terms of settlement, the depository also made submissions with respect to the action taken against then ‘officers-in-default’.
 

More From This Section

Tata power

Mundra resolution, renewables portfolio are key drivers for Tata Powerpremium

Stock Market LIVE, December 17, 2025

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex falls 3rd day, down 120 pts; Nifty ends at 25,818; Cons Durables dip

Ola Electric Mobility, Electric Vehicles, Auto industry, automobile manufacturer

Ola Electric plunges 11% in 2 days, stock nears record low; here's why

Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts

ICICI Sec starts coverage on Leela Palaces with 'Buy'; 45% upside seen

Indian shrimp sector crisis, US tariffs on shrimp exports, shrimp export losses India, $1 billion shrimp loss, vannamei shrimp exports, 50 count shrimp price drop, farm-gate shrimp prices India, Rs 70/kg shrimp price fall, Indian seafood export impac

Apex Frozen, Avanti Feeds zoom up to 15%; why shrimp stocks in focus?

Topics : SEBI Stock Market NSDL Market news

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 17 2025 | 5:56 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayICICI Prudential AMC IPO AllotmentGujarat Kidney IPOParliament Winter Session LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBGMI Redeem CodesBS-VI Rule in DelhiIPL 2026 AuctionPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon