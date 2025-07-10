Thursday, July 10, 2025 | 11:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
This smallcap realty stock jumped 9% after acquiring 2 prime land parcels

Peninsula Land shares jumped 9.2 per cent, logging an intraday high at ₹39.5 per share on acquiring two prime land parcels in Sogaon, Alibaug (11 acres) and Bhilawale, Karjat (29 acres)

real estate, realty firms

Last Updated : Jul 10 2025 | 11:04 AM IST

Peninsula Land share price jumped 9.2 per cent, logging an intraday high at ₹39.5 per share on Thursday. At 10:23 AM, Peninsula Land shares were up 7.47 per cent at ₹38.86 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.22 per cent at 83,353.69. The company's market capitalisation stood at ₹1,259.07 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹71.49 per share and 52-week low was at ₹21.05 per share.   READ STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES TODAY

Why are Peninsula Land shares rising in trade? 

The buying on the counter came after the company announced acquiring two prime land parcels in Sogaon, Alibaug (11 acres) and Bhilawale, Karjat (29 acres). 
 
 
The company had recently set up an ₹765 crore Real Estate development platform through an equity partnership with investors, Alpha Alternatives and Delta Corp.
 
A joint venture agreement (JVA) was formed on June 24, 2024, to create a real estate platform in partnership with Alpha Alternatives Special Situations Fund and Delta Corp Limited.  ALSO READ | UTI AMC rallies 6%, hits new high in weak market; here's why
 
As part of this platform, a special purpose entity—Prairie Real Estate LLP—has acquired around 11 acres of land in Sogaon, Alibaug, for a proposed premium plotted development project. This is the second such acquisition under the JVA, following earlier deals totalling approximately 32 acres in Bhilavale, Karjat.

First Published: Jul 10 2025 | 10:52 AM IST

