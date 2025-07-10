Thursday, July 10, 2025 | 11:27 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Enviro Infra share price jumps 6% on securing order of ₹395 crore; details

Enviro Infra share price jumps 6% on securing order of ₹395 crore; details

Enviro Infra share price rose after its joint venture (JV) with AltoraPro Infrastructure secured an order worth ₹395.5 crore from Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation.

Enviro Infra Engineers is among the leading environmental engineering companies specialising in the design, construction, operation, and maintenance of water and wastewater treatment facilities for government clients.

Last Updated : Jul 10 2025 | 11:27 AM IST

Enviro Infra share price today: Enviro Infra share price was buzzing in trade, with the stock rising as much as 5.76 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹254.90 per share on Thursday, July 10, 2025. 
 
At 11:00 AM, Enviro Infra share price was trading 2.51 per cent higher at ₹247.05 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.33 per cent lower at 83,256.91 levels.  READ STOCK MARKET LATEST UPDATES LIVE

Why did Enviro Infra share price rise in trade today?

 
In an exchange filing, Enviro Infra said, “We wish to inform that the Company for the purpose of joint bidding and execution of a project has entered into a JV agreement with AltoraPro Infrastructure Private Limited in the name and style of "Enviro Infra Engineers Limited AIEPL JV", wherein the Company is a lead member. A LOI dated July 8, 2025 has been issued to the said JV.” 
 
The JV will work towards the upgradation of CETPs with ZLD in Co-Op Industrial estates of Ichalkaranji, Hatkanangale & Yadrav in Kolhapur District. 

Under the terms of the order, the JV will be responsible for design, supply, install, construct, test, start-up, commission, performance guarantee test, operate and maintain CETP.
 
The JV is expected to execute the order in 24 months. 
 

Enviro Infra IPO listing 

 
Enviro Infra Engineers made its stock market debut on November 29, 2024, with listings on both the BSE and NSE.
 
On the BSE, the stock opened at ₹218, marking a 47.3 per cent premium over its issue price. On the NSE, it debuted at ₹220, reflecting a strong 48.65 per cent premium.
 

About Enviro Infra

 
Enviro Infra Engineers is among the leading environmental engineering companies specialising in the design, construction, operation, and maintenance of water and wastewater treatment facilities for government clients. 
 
With a strong presence in building Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs), Common Effluent Treatment Plants (CETPs), Water Treatment Plants (WTPs), and water supply schemes (WSSPs), the company delivers end-to-end infrastructure solutions. It is also actively involved in river rejuvenation projects under the Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM), including notable initiatives like the Namami Gange Programme.
 
The company stresses upon sustainable development, deploying advanced technologies such as Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) to promote environmental protection and public health. Enviro Infra has demonstrated robust financial performance, backed by a healthy order book and strong cash flows. It is also diversifying into clean energy through its subsidiary, with interests in solar, hydropower, green hydrogen, and 24x7 renewable energy solutions. With strong in-house design and engineering capabilities, Enviro Infra is well-positioned to execute complex projects efficiently and at scale.
 

First Published: Jul 10 2025 | 11:14 AM IST

