Thursday, July 10, 2025 | 11:18 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / JSW Energy shares rise 2% after inclusion in FTSE4Good index

JSW Energy shares rise 2% after inclusion in FTSE4Good index

Shares of JSW Energy rose nearly 2 per cent after it announced its inclusion in the FTSE4Good Index Series

trading, markets

JSW Energy shares rose nearly 2 per cent

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2025 | 11:11 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of JSW Energy rose nearly 2 per cent after the company was added to the FTSE4Good Index Series for its strong Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) standards.
 
The power generation firm's stock rose as much as 1.87 per cent during the day to ₹524.5 per share. The stock pared gains to trade 1.1 per cent higher at ₹520.7 apiece, compared to a 0.36 per cent decline in Nifty 50 as of 10:56 AM. 
 
Shares of the company rose for the third straight session and are up 20 per cent from their February lows. The counter has fallen 19.2 per cent this year, compared to a 7.5 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. JSW Energy has a total market capitalisation of ₹90,936.39 crore.   Track LIVE Stock Market Updates Here
 

JSW Energy Included in FTSE4Good Index Series 

JSW Energy has announced its inclusion in the FTSE4Good Index Series, a global benchmark for companies demonstrating strong Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) standards, according to the company's exchange filing.
 
The FTSE4Good Index Series, developed by global index and data provider FTSE Russell, is widely used by investors to assess and build responsible investment portfolios. Companies in the index are evaluated on key ESG parameters such as corporate governance, health and safety, anti-corruption practices, and climate change initiatives.

Also Read

stock market trading

Enviro Infra share price jumps 6% on securing order of ₹395 crore; details

real estate, realty firms

This smallcap realty stock jumped 9% after acquiring 2 prime land parcels

IDBI Bank

IDBI Bank gains 2% as reports signal financial bidding to close by Oct 2025

trading

NCL Industries shares fall 3% on weak Q1 business update; details here

UTI

UTI AMC rallies 6%, hits new high in weak market; here's why

 
"JSW Energy's strong focus on Environmental, Social and Governance practices underpins its continued inclusion in the FTSE4Good Index,"  Sharad Mahendra, Joint Managing Director of the firm, said. "The company has set an ambitious target to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050 and aims to scale up to 30 Gigawatt Gw of generation capacity and 40 GWh of energy storage by FY 2030." 

JSW Energy Q4 results 2025

In Q4, the company's consolidated net profit stood at ₹415 crore as compared to ₹345 crore a year ago, up 20 per cent. Its revenue from operations stood at ₹3,189 crore as against ₹2,756 crore a year ago, up 16 per cent.

About JSW Energy 

The company is among the leading private sector power producers and a key entity within the $24 billion JSW Group, which has diversified interests across steel, energy, infrastructure, cement, and sports. 
 
The company has built an integrated presence across the power value chain, with assets in both power generation and transmission.
  
Commercial operations began in 2000 with a 2x130 Megawatt (Mw) thermal power plant at Vijayanagar, Karnataka. Since then, JSW Energy has expanded its capacity from 260 Mw to 12.5 Gw, with a well-diversified mix across geographies, fuel types, and power offtake models.

More From This Section

markets, Sensex, nifty

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex slides 280 pts, Nifty near 25,400; IT, pharma, stocks weigh

Premiumdemat account

Demat accounts rise by 2.5 million in June, near 200 mn milestone

Cryogenic OGS IPO

Thinking of investing in Anthem Biosciences IPO? Know key risks, strengths

stock prices, Nifty Smallcap, stock market, initial public offering, IPO

Happy Square Outsourcing makes flat D-street debut, lists at ₹77 on NSE SME

Vedanta

Who is Viceroy Research? The short-seller targeting Vedanta's parent

Topics : Buzzing stocks Markets JSW Energy FTSE Nifty50 S&P BSE Sensex Markets Sensex Nifty JSW Group

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 10 2025 | 11:10 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayTravel Food Services IPO AllotmentDividend Stocks TodayNifty OutlookSamsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025UAE Golden Visa ScamTCS Q1 PreviewUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon