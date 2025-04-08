Tuesday, April 08, 2025 | 01:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Titagarh Rail up 5% on re-appointment of Umesh Chowdhary as MD, CEO

Titagarh Rail up 5% on re-appointment of Umesh Chowdhary as MD, CEO

The rise in the Titagarh Rail shares came after the company's board approved the re-appointment of Umesh Chowdhary as vice chairman, managing director, and chief executive officer (CEO) for 5 years

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 08 2025 | 1:48 PM IST

Titagarh Rail share price: Railway company Titagarh Rail shares were buzzing in trade on Tuesday, April 8, 2025, with the scrip rising as much as 4.86 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 784.95 per share, on BSE. 
 
The rise in the Titagarh Rail shares came after the company’s board approved the re-appointment of Umesh Chowdhary as vice chairman, managing director, and chief executive officer (CEO) of the company for five (5) years.
 
Additionally, the board approved the appointment of Vijay Subramanian as chief transformation officer (CTO) and senior management personnel, effective April 7, 2025. As CTO, Subramanian will collaborate with cross-functional teams to improve operational efficiency, engineering and design processes, business development, and other management functions, under the guidance and supervision of the VC and MD.
 
 
The board also approved the reappointment of Nayantara Palchoudhuri as a non-executive independent director for a second five-year term, effective June 22, 2025, pending shareholder approval. Similarly, Krishan Kumar Jalan's reappointment as a non-executive independent director for a second term of five years was approved, effective August 13, 2025. Sushil Kumar Roongta's reappointment as a non-executive independent director for another five-year term was approved, effective January 1, 2026, also pending shareholder approval.
 
Furthermore, Titagarh Rail board noted the retirement of Dinesh Arya as company secretary and chief compliance officer, effective at the close of business on May 31, 2025. Meanwhile, the board approved the appointment of Aditya Purohit as the new company secretary and compliance officer, effective June 1, 2025.

About Titagarh Rail 
 
Titagarh Rail Systems, previously known as Titagarh Wagons Limited, is a rolling stock manufacturer in the private sector. Founded in 1984 in Kolkata, the company began as a rolling stock foundry unit. Later, the company expanded its offerings by transitioning from manufacturing railway components to producing complete freight wagons. 
 
Now, Titagarh Rail Systems is involved in designing, manufacturing, and supplying a diverse range of products, including freight wagons, semi high-speed trains, metro coaches, transit and propulsion systems, and passenger coaches for Indian Railways and international markets. 
 
The market capitalisation of the company is Rs 10,284 crore, according to BSE.
 
At 1:42 PM, Titagarh Rail share was trading 2.02 per cent higher at Rs 763.65. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 1.94 per cent higher at 74,556.80 levels.

First Published: Apr 08 2025 | 1:48 PM IST

