Top Stocks to Buy Today: Recommendations by Rajesh Bhosale, Angel One

NSE Scrip – TITAN

View - Bullish

Last Close – ₹4,097

Titan Company stock prices recently delivered a multi-month breakout above the 3850 zone, followed by strong upward traction. This breakout level is now acting as a solid support, with prices forming a “Double Bottom” pattern around the same area. On the weekly timeframe, a bullish engulfing candle near this key support signals a likely resumption of the primary uptrend. Notably, despite broader market weakness, the stock continues to trade well above its key moving averages, reflecting strong relative strength.

Hence, we recommend to Buy TITAN in range ₹4,097 - ₹4,080 | Stop loss: ₹3,900 | Target price: ₹4,500

NSE Scrip – ADANIPOWER

View - Bullish

Last Close – ₹160

On the daily chart, Adani Power share prices had been facing stiff resistance around the 155 zone for several months; this level has now been decisively breached, confirming a strong channel breakout. Technically, the stock has also closed above the 61.8 per cent retracement of the recent decline from its all-time highs, indicating a resumption of the primary uptrend. Volume analysis further supports this strength, with higher volumes seen during upmoves and relatively lower volumes during declines—signaling accumulation by strong hands. Additionally, RSI across multiple timeframes is trading above 60, reflecting sustained bullish momentum in the counter.

Hence, we recommend to Buy ADANIPOWER around ₹160 - ₹158 | Stop loss: ₹150 | Target price: ₹180

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NSE Scrip – GPIL

View - Bullish

Last Close – ₹277

Technically, GPIL stock prices have been consolidating within a range over the past few months, and a strong breakout from a “Symmetrical Triangle” pattern is now visible. Additionally, prices are trading well above key moving averages, indicating sustained bullish undertone in the counter. RSI is also holding above the 60 mark, reflecting strong positive momentum. Considering the overall technical setup, the stock is likely to outperform in the near term.

Hence, we recommend to Buy GPIL around ₹277 - ₹275 | Stop loss: ₹266 | Target price: ₹298

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(Disclaimer: Rajesh Bhosale is equity technical analyst at Angel One Ltd. Views expressed are his own.)