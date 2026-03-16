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Home / Markets / News / Top trading ideas: Buy Thermax, Ipca Labs and one other share, says analyst

Top trading ideas: Buy Thermax, Ipca Labs and one other share, says analyst

Top trading ideas: Aakash Shah of Choice Equity Broking suggests buying these three stocks today; here's why

stocks to buy, Ipca Labs, Thermax, Strides Pharma

Aakash Shah Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 16 2026 | 8:06 AM IST

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Stock Trading: Suggestions by Aakash Shah of Choice Equity Broking

IPCALAB

Buy IPCALAB in Cash @ ₹1,561, Sto-loss: ₹1,500, Target: ₹1,700

IPCALAB has been undergoing a prolonged consolidation phase over the past several months, broadly trading within the ₹1,400–1,500 range. The recent price action indicates a structural shift as the stock has decisively moved above the ₹1,500 resistance zone after a long consolidation period. This breakout is technically significant as the stock has also managed to sustain above the ₹1,550 level, which signals strengthening bullish momentum on the daily as well as the weekly timeframe.
 
The latest weekly candle structure reflects strong buying interest with the open and low nearly identical, suggesting demand at lower levels and reinforcing bullish sentiment. Importantly, the stock is currently trading above all key EMA. Momentum indicators are also supportive, with RSI hovering near the 60 zone, reflecting improving strength without entering overbought territory.
 
 
Structurally, the ₹1,500 region now acts as a key support level as it represents the breakout zone of the long consolidation range and also coincides near the 50-day EMA. As long as the stock sustains above this level, the bullish setup remains intact and could drive the price toward the ₹1,700 zone in the coming sessions.

THERMAX

Buy THERMAX in Cash @ ₹3,221, Stop-loss ₹3,087, Target: ₹3,447

THERMAX has recently shown signs of a trend recovery after forming a strong base near the ₹2,750 zone, where the stock developed a double bottom pattern indicating long-term demand support. Following this base formation, the price structure has gradually shifted into a higher-high and higher-low sequence, suggesting strengthening trend momentum and accumulation
at lower levels.

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The stock is currently trading near an important resistance band while simultaneously approaching the long-term 200-day EMA, making this region technically crucial for the next directional move. On the momentum front, the 20-day EMA has moved above the 50-day and 100-day EMA, reflecting a positive crossover that supports bullish continuation. This alignment of short-term averages indicates improving buying strength and increasing participation from market participants.
 
If the stock manages to sustain above the current breakout zone, it could trigger further upside momentum toward the ₹3,447 level in the near term. Structurally, the ₹3,087 level remains a key support zone as it lies near the short-term EMA cluster and recent consolidation base, making it an appropriate risk management level for the trade setup.

STAR

Buy STAR in Cash @ ₹921, Stop-loss @ ₹883, Target @ ₹1,000

STAR has recently displayed strong momentum after forming a short-term base near the ₹819 level, from where the stock has staged an impressive recovery. The price has rallied nearly 15 per cent during the current week and has delivered a sequence of consecutive bullish sessions, highlighting aggressive buying interest and strong market participation.
 
Technically, the stock has now transitioned into a higher-high and higher-low price structure, which is a classic indication of an emerging uptrend. Adding further strength to the setup, the stock has closed above all major exponential moving averages, suggesting alignment across different trend timeframes. The short-term momentum has improved significantly with the 20-day EMA crossing above both the 50-day and 100-day EMA levels, forming a bullish crossover that supports continuation of the upward move.
 
This crossover often indicates strengthening trend momentum and sustained demand at higher levels. If the stock continues to maintain strength above the current levels, it could gradually move toward the psychological resistance zone of 1000. On the downside, the ₹883 level acts as an important support as it coincides near the 20-day EMA and recent consolidation zone, making it a logical stop-loss level for the trade.  (Disclaimer: This article is by Aakash Shah, technical research analyst Choice Equity Broking. Views expressed are his own.)
 

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Topics : Stock calls technical calls Buzzing stocks Stocks to buy today Ipca Labs Market technicals Strides Pharma Thermax

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First Published: Mar 16 2026 | 7:38 AM IST

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