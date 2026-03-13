NTPC Green Energy shares gain 7%, rebound 25% from 52-week low; know why

Shares of NTPC Green Energy were in high demand on the bourses on the week’s last trading session, as the stock climbed 7.25 per cent to log an intra-day high of ₹104.73 per share on the NSE in an otherwise weak market on Friday.

NTPC Green Energy’s share price has been moving northward for the last three trading sessions and has gained around 21 per cent since its March 10 closing price of ₹86.71 per share on the NSE. The company’s share price has also rebounded 24.67 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹84 per share touched on the NSE earlier this month on March 2.

Khavda solar project update lifts sentiment

The upward movement in the NTPC Green Energy share price came after the company announced an update related to a project in Gujarat that became commercially operational. On March 10, post closing hours, NTPC Green Energy informed the exchange that the third part capacity of 270 MW out of the 1,200 MW Khavda-II Solar PV Project located in Gujarat of NTPC Renewable Energy Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of NTPC Green Energy Limited, has been declared on commercial operation with effect from 00:00 hours of March 11, 2026.

According to the exchange filing submitted by the company, the current commercial capacity of NTPC Green Energy Limited Group stands at 9,292.68 MW. With the addition of this capacity, the total installed capacity of the NTPC Green Energy Limited Group will increase to 9,562.68 MW.

Stock still below IPO listing price

NTPC Green Energy shares, however, pared gains partially yet continued to trade higher on the bourses on Friday. At 12:50 PM, the counter was quoted exchanging hands at ₹99.76 per share, up 2.16 per cent from its previous close of ₹97.65 per share on the NSE. The benchmark NSE Nifty50, meanwhile, was trading at 23,240, down 399 points or 1.69 per cent.

So far during today’s trading session, a combined total of 125.6 million shares have changed hands on the NSE, as of March 13, 2026.

NTPC Green Energy shares, however, are still below their IPO issue price and listing price. Notably, NTPC Green Energy shares made their D-Street debut on November 27, 2024, after the company went public to raise ₹10,000 crore through its initial public offering (IPO). The company’s shares listed at ₹111.50 on the NSE, reflecting a premium of 3.24 per cent over its IPO issue price of ₹108.