Home / Markets / News / Two key changes F&O norms will now take effect from February 10

Two key changes F&O norms will now take effect from February 10

The upfront collection of option premiums and the removal of calendar spread treatment on the expiry day will come into effect from February 10

Markets

ILLUSTRATION: AJAY MOHANTY

BS Reporter
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 09 2025 | 8:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Two of the six-step measures introduced by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to curb frenzy in index derivatives will now take effect from February 10, instead of February 1, according to a notice by the National Stock Exchange (NSE).
 
The upfront collection of option premiums and the removal of calendar spread treatment on the expiry day will come into effect from February 10.
 
Three other measures are already in place and have led to a significant decline in the total volumes of futures and options trades.
 
These include one weekly contract per exchange, Extreme Loss Margin (ELM), and higher contract size.
 
 

Topics : Futures & Options Markets

First Published: Jan 09 2025 | 8:25 PM IST

