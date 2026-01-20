Unicommerce jumps 8% on partnering with Saudi-based Naqel Express

Unicommerce Esolutions’ share price rose 7.8 per cent in early trade, logging an intra-day high of ₹117.35 on the BSE. At 12:21 PM, Unicommerce Esolutions shares were up 2.48 per cent at ₹111.55. In comparison, the BSE Sensex slipped 0.48 per cent to 82,847.65.

The buying interest followed the company’s announcement of a partnership with Naqel Express to strengthen logistics support for e-commerce brands across Saudi Arabia.

“Naqel Express, Saudi Arabia’s largest logistics and express delivery company, and Unicommerce, one of India’s leading e-commerce enablement SaaS platforms, have joined hands to strengthen logistics for e-commerce brands across Saudi Arabia,” the company said in a filing.

The collaboration will allow e-commerce businesses in the Kingdom to seamlessly connect with Naqel’s extensive logistics network, enabling efficient last-mile delivery across Saudi Arabia. Through Unicommerce’s unified dashboard, regional and global brands will be able to manage orders, warehousing, last-mile delivery, and express cross-border shipping more efficiently, improving fulfilment and customer experience.

The partnership also provides access to delivery touchpoints across GCC markets, including the UAE, Bahrain, Oman, Kuwait, Qatar, Jordan and Lebanon, and enables KSA-based sellers to ship cross-border consignments to India.

Naqel Express operates under Saudi Post Logistics (SPL), the national postal carrier of Saudi Arabia, and manages around 5,000 touchpoints across the Kingdom, with a presence in more than 16 countries, including India and key GCC markets. Unicommerce already serves clients across KSA and the UAE and offers GCC-specific integrations such as Arabic-language invoicing, label printing and logistics partnerships.

“KSA’s emerging e-commerce landscape demands robust technology support to cater to the rising consumer interest in online shopping. We are delighted to enable businesses with the technology solutions that enable the agility and efficiency required to thrive in such a competitive e-commerce ecosystem,” said Kapil Makhija, managing director & CEO, Unicommerce.

Unicommerce’s product suite covers end-to-end e-commerce operations: Uniware handles inventory, multi-channel order processing, warehouse management and returns; Shipway provides courier aggregation and shipping automation; and Convertway offers AI-enabled marketing automation to drive conversions.