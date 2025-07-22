Tuesday, July 22, 2025 | 07:42 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Motilal Oswal sector of the week: Capital markets; Nuvama, UTI AMC top bets

Motilal Oswal sector of the week: Capital markets; Nuvama, UTI AMC top bets

Nuvama and UTI AMC are top stocks in the capital markets sector for Motilal Oswal, as the medium-term outlook for the sector is constructive

Between December 2020 and February 2021, traders were supposed to maintain at least 25 per cent of the peak margin

MOFSL remains positive on Nuvama, driven by broad-based revenue growth across business segments

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Research Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 22 2025 | 7:28 AM IST

Listen to This Article

India’s capital markets delivered a steady performance in June 2025, marked by stable equity turnover, surging commodity activity, and robust mutual fund inflows. While derivatives volumes witnessed a modest dip, retail participation remained resilient, reflecting a healthy market ecosystem.
 
The aggregate average daily turnover (ADTO) for the month stood largely unchanged at ₹347 trillion. Equity cash segment volumes rose 2 per cent month-on-month (M-o-M), supported by positive market sentiment. However, derivatives turnover saw a slight pullback, with futures and options (F&O) ADTO down 1 per cent M-o-M. A sharper 17 per cent M-o-M decline in option premiums to ₹630 billion highlighted reduced speculative activity. Retail investors also showed some caution, with cash and F&O premium ADTO slipping 1 per cent and 10 per cent M-o-M, respectively.
 
 
The commodities market emerged as the bright spot, posting a 25 per cent M-o-M surge in ADTO to ₹3.4 trillion - its highest-ever level. MCX volumes jumped 19 per cent M-o-M to ₹71.3 trillion, fueled by volatility in global crude and metals. Silver options witnessed a 6x spike, while gold, crude oil, and natural gas options also clocked strong sequential growth. This renewed interest signals a growing shift toward commodity-linked instruments among retail and institutional investors alike.  Track Stock Market LIVE Updates
 
Mutual fund flows continued their uptrend. Monthly average AUM (MAAUM) touched a record ₹74.8 trillion (+4 per cent M-o-M, +22 per cent Y-o-Y). Equity MAAUM rose to ₹32.7 trillion, aided by ₹236 billion in net equity inflows—up 24 per cent M-o-M. SIP inflows hit an all-time high of ₹273 billion. A revival in primary markets also contributed to the positive tone, with five IPOs collectively raising ₹81 billion.
 
India’s investor base continues to broaden, with 2.5 million new demat accounts opened in June, taking the total to 199 million. This consistent retail engagement underscores strong confidence in capital markets despite intermittent regulatory headwinds.

Also Read

bank, banks

Motilal Oswal picks top bank stocks to buy as sector eyes earnings rebound

urban, consumption, urban expenditure

Capex to consumption: Emkay suggests investment ideas amid sectoral churn

wood, ply manufacturer, greenply

Why is Axis Securities bullish on Greenply Ind, Cera? Shares rally up to 7%

AMC rally, market

HDFC AMC up 3%, Nippon hits new high; time to buy, hold or sell AMC shares?

PremiumUnion Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said a final decision on streamlining GST rates and rationalisation of tax slabs is “very close”. Can these changes transform the indirect tax system?

GST rate rejig: Tractors, ACs may emerge as key beneficiaries, says Nomura

 
The capital markets sector remains on a solid footing, backed by sustained MF inflows, deepening commodity participation, and growing retail investor involvement. While any further tightening of F&O norms may affect near-term volumes, the broader momentum remains intact. We believe the medium-term outlook is constructive, anchored by healthy flows, increasing digitisation, and expanding investor participation across segments.

Nuvama – Target price: ₹9,600

We remain positive on Nuvama, driven by broad-based revenue growth across business segments. While wealth segment yields are likely to moderate, improved profitability in the asset management vertical should offer partial offset. Operating leverage from a larger revenue base is expected to improve cost-to-income ratio sequentially. Continued investments and execution of the expansion strategy remain key monitorables. We expect an 18 per cent/19 per cent revenue/PAT CAGR for FY25-27.

UTI AMC – Target price: ₹1,550

UTI AMC expanded its product suite with launches of a Quant Fund (Q4) & Multi-Cap Fund (Apr 2025), along with smart beta & thematic index offerings. Q4 QAAUM rose 17 per cent Y-o-Y, led by strong passive inflows & rising SIP traction. It continues to deepen penetration in B30 cities, with 22 per cent of monthly average AUM in March 2025 from these regions, vs industry average of 18 per cent. It also added 68 new Tier-2/3 branches in FY25, aiding 0.9m net folio additions. We project AUM/Revenue/Core PAT CAGR of 17/13/20 per cent over FY25–27. Growth will be supported by product innovation, strong EPFO mandates, digital distribution, and increasing demand for low-cost passive and hybrid investment strategies.  (Discalimer: This article is by Motilal Oswal Financial Services Research desk. Views expressed are its own.)

More From This Section

BSE, Bombay Stock Exchange

Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty rises; Asia up as US indices hit record; Dixon, IRFC, Paytm Q1 eyed

IREDA

Ireda plans ₹2,500-3,000 crore QIP to dilute 3.76% govt stake this year

PremiumFPI outflows 2025, foreign portfolio investors India, markets, IT sector FPI selling, FMCG stocks FPI, power sector FPI outflow, Indian equity market trends, FPI investment analysis, FPI net sellers India, stock market sectors 2025, foreign investmen

Tracking flows: FPIs offloaded IT, FMCG stocks in H1CY25, shows data

Sebi, AMCs, family office funds, markets, mutual funds, PMS, regulatory overlap, pooled funds, Sebi consultation paper, portfolio management services, Swarup Mohanty, Sonam Srivastava, Divam Sharma, Lighthouse Canton, Jefferies, HNI, investment regul

Sebi proposal to allow AMCs to manage family office funds sparks debate

PremiumHDFC Bank

Strong Q1, growth hopes drive gains for HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank

Topics : Stock Market Industry Report Capital markets UTI AMC Markets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 22 2025 | 7:27 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayJagdeep Dhankhar ResignsMonika Alcobev IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Rate TodayReliance Jio Q1 ResultsUS Green Card DelaysSensex Fall TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon