Valuation upgrades for Nykaa hinge on sustained margin expansion

Nykaa is poised to benefit from secular growth trends, given its leadership in beauty, growing omnichannel presence, customers with deeper pockets and a higher contribution from owned brands. House of Brands (in-house brands) is expected to contribute a larger share of revenue and profits, while fashion achieved earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) break-even in Q4FY26 and targets EBITDA margins of more than 10 per cent by FY30.

In BPC, the national market is expected to expand at an annual rate of 12 per cent over the next five years. Online BPC is expected to grow faster, as online penetration increases from 25 per cent currently to more than 34 per cent by FY31. Premium beauty categories are outpacing the broader market, supported by rising incomes, higher female workforce participation and increased discretionary spending. Nykaa's focus on premium products should enable it to grow faster.

Female workforce participation may rise from 28 per cent currently to 40 per cent by FY31, while beauty spending per capita could have significant upside if current penetration is compared with historical trends in other markets. Nykaa operates more than 240 stores across formats, and the omnichannel beauty segment is gaining share within the overall portfolio. Nykaa hopes to scale beauty by 2.5-3 times by FY30 while achieving double-digit EBITDA margins.

In premium online fashion, Nykaa targets 3-3.5 times growth by FY30. Management says premium online fashion may triple over the next five years. Rising affluence, increasing discretionary spending and stronger digital adoption are key drivers. Nykaa Fashion targets the Rs 3,500-10,000 price band.

More than 40 per cent of new customers now come from Tier-I cities, while over 50 per cent of acquired customers use either iOS or premium Android devices. Gen Z and millennials (20-35 years) remain the largest cohorts.

Average order value (AOV) is around Rs 4,600, which is 60 per cent higher than that of its peers. The platform is strong in full-price and new-season merchandise, and management claims it has an advantage over peers. The platform offers more than 300,000 styles, 1,200 international brands, 400 Indian brands and more than 150 footwear brands. International western wear is growing at 50 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) and contributes 20 per cent of western wear sales.

Management targets scaling fashion revenue by 3-3.5 times by FY30 while sustaining EBITDA margins of more than 10 per cent. Women's contribution is expected to decline from 73 per cent to 65-70 per cent over that period, while men's contribution is expected to increase from 19 per cent to 25 per cent.

Nykaa's owned brands span skincare, cosmetics, lingerie, activewear and apparel. Owned brands in beauty are the largest contributors. Dot & Key, the direct-to-consumer skincare brand, crossed Rs 1,000 crore in net sales value (NSV) in FY26 and is the fastest-growing digital-first skincare brand. The brand has grown 128 per cent Y-o-Y, aggregating to 27 times over the past five years.

In fashion, owned brands are also achieving scale. Nykd has reached a gross merchandise value (GMV) run rate of Rs 150 crore, while KICA is benefiting from growth in activewear and wellness-led apparel. 20 Dresses is gaining traction in occasion-led western wear.

Nykaa's platform indicates that customer discovery happens through content, personalisation and creator-led commerce. Given higher gross margins, stronger pricing control and a lower contribution from third-party brands, the fashion segment is also witnessing higher margins.

It achieved EBITDA break-even in Q4FY26 and margin expanded by nearly 600 basis points, rising from minus 8.3 per cent in Q4FY25 to break-even in Q4FY26, with an average EBITDA margin of minus 2.6 per cent in FY26. The company is targeting 700 basis points of margin expansion over the next few years, with EBITDA margins of more than 10 per cent by FY30.

Marketing productivity is improving. Spend declined from 31 per cent of NSV to 26 per cent in FY26 and further to 23 per cent in Q4FY26.

A key question is the impact of quick commerce and faster delivery on profitability. Analysts broadly believe that inventory pooling, omnichannel fulfilment and improved inventory management will improve efficiency and enable faster delivery without diluting margins.