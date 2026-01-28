Tech analysts expect up to 15% upside in these 4 agriculture-related shares
Tech analysts Drumil Vithlani of Bonanza and Aakash Shah of Choice Equity Broking decode trading strategy in Apex Frozen Foods, Rallis India, Coromandel and Tata Consumer Products ahead of Budget 2026
Rex Cano Mumbai
In the run-up to Budget 2026, here are top 4 stock recommendations by technical analysts from Bonanza and Choice Equity Broking. Bonanza recommends Apex Frozen Foods and Tata Consumer Products.
Apex Frozen Foods stock chart analysisCurrent Market Price: ₹301
Tata Consumer Products stock chart analysisCurrent Market Price: ₹1,135
Vithlani highlights that Tata Consumer Products trades in a well-defined higher-high, higher-low structure, indicating a stable medium-term uptrend. The analyst recommends accumulating the stock with a stop placed at ₹1,115 levels, for a likely upside target of ₹1,270. Vithlani explains that momentum indicators remain neutral to positive, with the RSI around 47 – 50, suggesting consolidation within an uptrend rather than any trend reversal. Choice Equity Broking sees up to 16 per cent upside in Coromandel International and Rallis India
Coromandel International stock chart analysisCurrent Market Price: ₹2,248
Rallis India stock chart analysisCurrent Market Price: ₹271
The daily chart of Rallis India shows that the stock has formed a strong bullish gap-up structure last week, signalling a structural shift from bearish to bullish momentum, says Aakash Shah. "The stock has now reclaimed the 20-EMA and 50-EMA, with both averages now acting as dynamic supports. Sustained trade above the 100-EMA would further validate trend continuation and open the path toward higher averages," explains Shah. From a trading perspective the analyst highlights the gap zone between ₹235 – ₹246 as a key demand area. As long as price holds above this support, the bullish structure remains valid and favours continuation toward ₹286, followed by the ₹300-resistance zone, adds Shah. Disclaimer: The views expressed by the brokerage/ analyst in this article are their own and not those of the website or its management. Business Standard advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published: Jan 28 2026 | 10:27 AM IST