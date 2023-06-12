Wall Street set for gains as investors look for cooler inflation, Fed pause

By Sinead Carew and Elizabeth Howcroft

NEW YORK, LONDON (Reuters) - A global index of stocks rose slightly on Monday while U.S. Treasury yields also edged higher ahead of key U.S. inflation readings and interest rate decisions later this week from central banks including the U.S. Federal Reserve.

The U.S. dollar inched higher on Monday, trading within a narrow range, with the Fed widely expected to end its meeting on Wednesday without an interest rate hike, which would be the first pause in hikes since January 2022.

Investors will also be monitoring U.S. Consumer Price Index (CPI) data, due to be released on Tuesday, and Producer Price Index data for a reading of how well the Fed's tightening cycle has managed to curb high inflation.

The benchmark S&P 500 last week rose 20% from its Oct. 12 finishing low, heralding the start of a new bull market, as defined by some market participants.

The gains reflected expectations for a Fed tightening pause and for CPI and PPI to come in lower than the prior month, Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA Research, said.

Also Read Why Fed rate-hike pause may not be good for stocks as Wall Street hopes? January retail inflation rises to 6.52%, highest since October 2022 Wall Street drops as job gains fuel rate-hike worries; Nasdaq falls 1.2% Why a WSJ writer considers BJP 'most important foreign political party'? Wall Street Journal reporter detained in Russia, US condemns strongly Benchmark indices snap two-day losing streak; Sensex rises 99.08 points Sebi debars Subhash Chandra, Punit Goenka from holding key positions Nasdaq to acquire financial services software company Adenza for $10.5 bn Life insurance stocks: Concerns may be priced in; analysts 'optimistic' Small-cap, arbitrage funds buck 'low inflow' trend this calendar

"Investors are leaning toward the Fed skipping a rate hike on Wednesday which would allow the market to continue to drift higher as it traditionally has done after eclipsing the 20% advance from the prior bear market low," Stovall added.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 33.48 points, or 0.1%, to 33,910.26, the S&P 500 gained 9.47 points, or 0.22%, to 4,308.33 and the Nasdaq Composite added 71.12 points, or 0.54%, to 13,330.26.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.17% and MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe gained 0.22%.

Emerging market stocks rose 0.13%. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan closed 0.21% higher, while Japan's Nikkei rose 0.52%.

Traders are pricing in a roughly 75% chance of the Fed keeping rates steady, and a 25% chance of a 25-basis-point rate hike, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

While the Fed is expected to keep rates steady, surprise rate hikes by the Reserve Bank of Australia and the Bank of Canada last week kept investors alert to the idea of prolonged tightening cycles.

The Bank of Japan is due to deliver its rate decision on Friday and is expected to maintain its ultra-loose policy. Japan's wholesale inflation slowed for the fifth month in a row in May, data showed.

In U.S. Treasuries, benchmark 10-year notes were up 2.2 basis points to 3.767%, from 3.745% late on Friday. The 30-year bond was last up 2.3 basis points to yield 3.9098%, from 3.887%. The 2-year note was last down 0.6 basis points to yield 4.5981%, from 4.604%.

In currencies, the dollar index rose 0.087%, with the euro was up 0.07% to $1.0754. The Japanese yen weakened 0.11% versus the greenback to 139.52 per dollar, while Sterling was last trading at $1.2511, down 0.46% on the day.

Oil prices fell on Monday ahead of the central bank policy meetings amid concerns about the prospects for Chinese demand and rising Russian supply.

Spot gold dropped 0.2% to $1,956.39 an ounce. U.S. gold futures fell 0.42% to $1,954.00 an ounce.

(Reporting by Sinead Carew, Elizabeth Howcroft; Editing by Sharon Singleton, Chizu Nomiyama and Andrew Heavens)