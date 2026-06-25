Waterways Leisure IPO fully booked on Day 3; Sebi resolves 5,500 complaints

The initial public offering (IPO) of Cordelia Cruises operator Waterways Leisure Tourism sailed through on the last day of bidding on Thursday, driven by retail investors. The IPO was overall booked 1.46 times. The company's ₹585-crore IPO received bids for 60,93,900 shares against 41,84,004 shares on offer, as per the NSE data. The retail portion was subscribed 4.19 times and the quota for non-institutional investors received 1.17 times subscription. The qualified institutional buyers category, however, was booked only 69 per cent.

On Day 3, Advit Jewels IPO booked 212.6 times

The initial public offering of Advit Jewels Ltd witnessed a strong investor participation across categories, with the issue getting subscribed a massive 212.63 times, on the third and last day of bidding on Thursday. The ₹165.16-crore IPO received bids for 1,78,16,51,400 shares against 83,79,300 shares on offer, according to details available with the NSE. The portion reserved for non-institutional investors received a whopping 536.38 times subscription, while the quota for qualified institutional buyers was booked 174.98 times.

Sebi seeks clarification on Jio Platforms IPO

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has sought clarification from the lead manager (LM) or the merchant banker on the draft red herring prospectus of (DRHP) of Jio Platforms, according to the processing status on the market regulator’s website. The response from the LM is awaited, as of June 24. Jio Platforms had filed the draft documents for its IPO on June 19. The IPO, comprising only fresh issuance, is pegged to be the largest public issuance so far.

Sebi resolves over 5,500 complaints via SCORES

Sebi has disposed of more than 5,500 investor complaints through its online grievance redressal platform SCORES in May, the capital markets regulator said in a public notice on Thursday. As many as 10 complaints are pending for more than three months on SCORES as of May-end, involving entities such as KFin Technologies Pvt Ltd, Secur Credentials Ltd and Eastern Investments Ltd, according to Sebi data. The grievance platform received 4,918 fresh complaints in May, while 5,548 complaints were resolved during the period. pti