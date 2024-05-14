WhiteOak MF launches spl opportunities fund; Allied Blenders gets IPO nod

WhiteOak Capital Mutual Fund on Tuesday announced the launch of Special Opportunities Fund, an equity scheme which will invest in opportunities presented by special situations such as corporate restructuring, government policy or regulatory changes, technology-led disruption and innovation, new trends and emerging sectors.



According to the fund house, the scheme will also look for opportunities in sectors going through temporary challenges. “The risk-reward profile makes this fund an attractive option for those who understand and are comfortable with the potential volatility,” it said. The scheme is benchmarked against S&P BSE 500 TRI Index.