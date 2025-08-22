Friday, August 22, 2025 | 02:18 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Anondita Medicare IPO sees strong demand on day 1; fully booked, GMP at 45%

Anondita Medicare IPO sees strong demand on day 1; fully booked, GMP at 45%

Anondita Medicare IPO received bids for 5.28 million equity shares compared to the issue size of 3.44 million shares

initial public offering, IPO

Anondita Medicare IPO subscription status Day 1

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2025 | 2:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Anondita Medicare subscription status Day 1: The initial public offering (IPO) of Anondita Medicare opened for public subscription on Friday, August 22, 2025. The SME public issue is receiving a solid response from investors, as the issue was fully subscribed within a few hours after opening. The issue was subscribed around 1.53 times as of 01:45 PM on August 22, day 1 of the offering, according to data from the NSE SME platform.
 
The issue received bids for 5.28 million equity shares compared to the issue size of 3.44 million shares. The demand was primarily driven by retail investors who subscribed to the allotted quota by 3.15 times, followed by non-institutional investors at 93 per cent. However, the portion reserved for qualified institutional investors failed to secure any bids so far. 
 

Anondita Medicare IPO GMP

On August 22, the unlisted shares of Anondita Medicare were trading at ₹210, commanding a strong grey market premium of ₹65 or 45 per cent compared to the upper band price of ₹145, according to sources tracking unofficial markets.

Anondita Medicare IPO details

The three-day subscription window for the initial public offering will close on Tuesday, August 26, 2025. The basis of allotment of shares is likely to be finalised on Thursday, August 28, 2025. Shares of Anondita Medicare will be listed on the NSE SME platform tentatively on Monday, September 1, 2025. 
 
The company aims to raise ₹69.5 crore through a fresh issue of 4.8 million equity shares. There is no offer for sale (OFS) component.  

Also Read

Media Majors, stock market, share market, stock trading

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 500 pts, Nifty below 24,950; Asian Paints, ITC slip 2%

Mangal Electrical IPO

Last chance to bid! Mangal Electrical IPO ends today; subscription nears 3x

ipo market listing share market

Gem Aromatics IPO allotment today; check status online, GMP, listing date

IPO

Patel Retail IPO booked 95x; check allotment status, GMP, listing date

Shreeji Shipping Global IPO gmp

Shreeji Shipping Global IPO allotment today; check status, latest GMP

 
The company has reserved around 50 per cent of the issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), 35 per cent for retail investors and 15 per cent for non-institutional investors (NIIs).
 
Anondita Medicare has set the price band in the range of ₹137 to ₹145 per share. Retail investors would require a minimum investment amount of ₹2,90,000 to buy two lots comprising 1,000 shares each. High net-worth individuals would need ₹4,35,000 to bid for three lots.
 
Maashitla Securities is the registrar for the issue. Narnolia Financial Services is the sole book-running lead manager. 
 
According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company plans to utilise the net fresh issue proceeds for purchasing machinery and equipment, funding working capital requirements and general corporate purposes. 
 
Incorporated in March 2024, Anondita Medicare manufactures male condoms, with its flagship product branded as 'COBRA'. The company produces 562 million condoms annually, according to RHP. The company operates a manufacturing facility in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. It exports its products to several international markets, including Southeast Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. 

More From This Section

Sensex, Nifty, stock brokers

Mukul Agrawal portfolio stock zooms 97% in 6 weeks. Do you own?

Securities and Exchange Board of India, SEBI

Sebi likely to recommend intra-day position limits for index derivatives

Dividend yield stocks

Looking for passive income? Here are 10 stocks with highest dividend yields

housing, housing finance

Affordable housing finance sector is past its prime, says Elara Capital

Leading brokers are expected to increase brokerage rates in the coming weeks, as they navigate a series of regulatory changes that are expected to squeeze profitability.

Ashish Kacholia portfolio stock hits record high; rallies 10% in 2 days

Topics : IPOs SME IPOs share market NSE SME platform IPO GMP IPO market Markets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 22 2025 | 2:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayWhy are Stock Market Falling Today?G Chokkalingam InterviewGold-Silver Price TodayVedanta Stock OutlookPatel Retail IPO55M US Visa Under ReviewUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon