Why did Omaxe shares skyrocket 17% in trade today? Find out here

Why did Omaxe shares skyrocket 17% in trade today? Find out here

At 1:10 PM, Omaxe shares were trading 16.15 per cent higher at ₹84.30 per share. By comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.6 per cent lower at 83,371.45 levels.

Omaxe share price today

The project will be developed at Ghumar Mandi, one of Ludhiana’s most prominent commercial and wedding shopping hubs. | Photo: X/@OmaxeLimited

SI Reporter New Delhi
Last Updated : Jan 13 2026 | 1:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Omaxe share price today: Shares of real estate company Omaxe were in demand on Tuesday, January 13, 2026, with the scrip rallying up to 16.78 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹84.76 per share.
 
At 1:10 PM, Omaxe shares were trading 16.15 per cent higher at ₹84.30 per share. By comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.6 per cent lower at 83,371.45 levels.

Why did Omaxe share price rise today?

 
Omaxe Ltd shares rose today after the company announced Omaxe Chowk, Ludhiana, a large mixed-use high-street development that strengthens its presence in organised retail and luxury residential real estate.
 
 
The project will be developed at Ghumar Mandi, one of Ludhiana’s most prominent commercial and wedding shopping hubs. Spread over about 5.25 acres and involving a total investment of ₹500 crore, Omaxe Chowk will be built on a leasehold land parcel secured through a competitive bidding process conducted by the Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA).
 
Planned as an integrated urban destination, the project will combine premium retail, wedding and jewellery showrooms, fashion outlets, destination dining, entertainment zones, and luxury residences within a single, well-planned development. The company said the project aims to bring scale, structure, and contemporary planning to a high-footfall market while remaining aligned with Ludhiana's established commercial culture. 

Omaxe Chowk is expected to generate employment during construction and create long-term jobs across retail, food and beverage, security, maintenance, and facility management. By attracting brands, visitors, and events, the project is also expected to boost footfall and surrounding economic activity in Ludhiana. 
First Published: Jan 13 2026 | 1:15 PM IST

