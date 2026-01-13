Why did Omaxe shares skyrocket 17% in trade today? Find out here

Omaxe share price today: Shares of real estate company Omaxe were in demand on Tuesday, January 13, 2026, with the scrip rallying up to 16.78 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹84.76 per share.

At 1:10 PM, Omaxe shares were trading 16.15 per cent higher at ₹84.30 per share. By comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.6 per cent lower at 83,371.45 levels.

Why did Omaxe share price rise today?

Omaxe Ltd shares rose today after the company announced Omaxe Chowk, Ludhiana, a large mixed-use high-street development that strengthens its presence in organised retail and luxury residential real estate.

The project will be developed at Ghumar Mandi, one of Ludhiana’s most prominent commercial and wedding shopping hubs. Spread over about 5.25 acres and involving a total investment of ₹500 crore, Omaxe Chowk will be built on a leasehold land parcel secured through a competitive bidding process conducted by the Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA).

Planned as an integrated urban destination, the project will combine premium retail, wedding and jewellery showrooms, fashion outlets, destination dining, entertainment zones, and luxury residences within a single, well-planned development. The company said the project aims to bring scale, structure, and contemporary planning to a high-footfall market while remaining aligned with Ludhiana's established commercial culture.

Omaxe Chowk reflects a broader shift towards experience-led retail, where shopping is part of a wider lifestyle and social engagement. Designed as a modern high-street market, the development will focus on wedding shopping, jewellery, fashion, dining, and entertainment, offering a more organised and comfortable alternative to traditional market areas.

The project will cater to both local consumers and NRIs who visit Ludhiana for wedding- and occasion-led purchases. It is planned to host a wide mix of brands and will feature a flagship food and experience zone, Dawatpur, with brand details to be announced closer to launch.

From an infrastructure perspective, the development will have two-side frontage, with access from Rani Jhansi Road and College Road, improving visibility and ease of entry. Planned amenities include wide access roads, organised entry and exit points, structured internal circulation, pedestrian-friendly walkways, and parking for over 1,000 cars. The project will also feature heritage-inspired architecture blended with modern design.

Omaxe Chowk is expected to generate employment during construction and create long-term jobs across retail, food and beverage, security, maintenance, and facility management. By attracting brands, visitors, and events, the project is also expected to boost footfall and surrounding economic activity in Ludhiana.

The development is being executed as a public-private partnership (PPP) under an agreement between RLDA and Ludhiana Wholesale Market Private Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Omaxe Ltd. The project is scheduled for delivery by June 2030, in line with RERA timelines.

Founded in 1987 by Rohtaas Goel, Omaxe Ltd is one of India’s established real estate developers. Listed on the NSE and BSE since 2007, the company has delivered about 140 million sq. ft. of projects across 31 cities in 8 states, with a portfolio spanning residential, commercial, and integrated township developments.