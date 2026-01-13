BSE Limited stock price today

Shares of BSE Limited (The Bombay Stock Exchange) extended its upward movement, gaining another 3 per cent to ₹2,873.70 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in Tuesday’s intra-day trade. The stock price of BSE was seen inching towards its all-time high of ₹3,030 touched on June 10, 2025.

In the past two days, the stock price of the exchange and data platform company rallied 7 per cent following media reports that the Indian market regulator may issue an approval for the country's biggest bourse, NSE this month, to launch its stock market offering.

At 12:27 PM; BSE stock was quoting 1.6 per cent higher at ₹2,836, with nearly 4.57 million equity shares changing hands on the NSE. In comparison, the Nifty 50 was down 0.30 per cent at 25,782.

Meanwhile, in the past three months, BSE has outperformed the market by soaring 16 per cent, as against 2.2 per cent gain in the Nifty 50. Further, in the past six month, the stock has rallied 21 per cent, as compared to the 2.5 per cent rise in the benchmark index. In the past one year, BSE has zoomed 67 per cent, as against 12 per cent rally in the Nifty 50.

NSE plans to file draft prospectus for its IPO

NSE plans to file its draft prospectus for its long-awaited public listing by the end of March , according to people familiar with the matter, as per Economic Times. The exchange is in discussions with investment bankers and law firms to finalize the prospectus and gauge investor appetite for what could be one of India's biggest-ever initial public offerings, the report said.

NSE has not indicated how much of its equity would be listed. A platform that trades NSE's unlisted shares puts the exchange's total value at $55 billion, Elara Capital said in a note.

NSE, also the world's most-active derivatives exchange, has been in litigation with the Indian market regulator the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) since 2019 when it was fined ₹1,100 crore ($122.04 million) for failing to provide equitable access to all its trading members, the Reuters reported.

ALSO READ | Motilal Oswal sector of the week: NBFC; AB Capital, Chola Finance top picks According to recent reports, Tuhin Kanta Pandey, Sebi chairman, on Saturday, January 10, 2026, told reporters in Chennai the regulator will soon issue a NOC (no objection certificate) to NSE and after that they will start preparations.

Brokerages view on BSE

BSE enjoys strong prospects of volume growth across segments (options, cash as well as mutual fund (MF) platform) led by derivatives, which has been our investment thesis for the stock, said analysts at ICICI Securities in the Q2 result update.

This, along with the prospects of improvement in costs, has led to quarterly EBITDA (ex-settlement guarantee fund or SGF) improving from ₹116 crore in Q1FY24 to ₹750 crore in Q2FY26. The brokerage firm revised estimates factor in some moderation in volume growth on a higher base, leading to FY26/27E profit after tax of ₹2,230 crore/₹2,630 crore. Analysts believe possible regulatory changes remain a key risk to earnings.

BSE continues to demonstrate broad-based growth across key segments, supported by stable retail activity, a robust IPO pipeline, and structural expansion in STAR MF and index businesses. The exchange’s continued investment in technology, data infrastructure, and product diversification is expected to strengthen its competitive positioning and support long-term earnings visibility, analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services said in the Q2 result update. ================================= Disclaimer: View and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised.