Meghmani Organics rises 3% on 3.30 MW wind-solar hybrid power deal

Meghmani Organics shares rose 3.2 per cent on BSE. logging an intra-day high at ₹62.18 per share. The buying on the counter came after the company entered into and executed an agreement with Pro-Zeal Green Power Fifteen.

At 12:30 PM, Meghmani Organics’ share price was trading 1.78 per cent higher at ₹61.32 on the BSE. In comparison, the Sensex was down 0.32 per cent at 83,608.25. The stock commands a market capitalisation of ₹1,559.45 crore, with its 52-week high at ₹106.03 per share and 52-week low at ₹57.

“We wish to inform that Meghmani Organics Limited (User Shareholder / Consumer) ("the Company"), today, January 13, 2026, has entered into and executed an agreement with Pro-Zeal Green Power Fifteen Private Limited, to source a contracted capacity of 3.30 MW Wind-Solar Hybrid (WSH) Power (“Project”) as a Captive Consumer from the WSH power plant located in the State of Gujarat,” the filing read.

The purpose of the project is to meet the rising energy demands and its commitment towards sustainability goals.

The subscription of Securities will be completed within 6 to 9-month period, and the company proposes to invest an amount of ₹3.63 crore, in one or more tranches, for the subscription of a minimum 26 per cent securities of the power producer.

The company and the promoter, Prozeal Green Power Private Limited, will hold securities issued by the power producer in the ratio of 26:74.

Pro-Zeal Green Power Fifteen Private Limited is engaged in the business of generation, transmission and maintenance of Renewable Energy. The power producer was incorporated on June 2, 2025.

Meghmani Organics, established in 1986 and headquartered in Gujarat, is a leading diversified chemicals manufacturer with a significant global presence across more than 75 countries. The company operates primarily in two major segments: Pigments, where it ranks among the top three global players in Phthalocyanine-based pigments, and agrochemicals, where it is positioned among India’s top 10 pesticide producers. Beyond its core business, the company has expanded into Crop Nutrition and Titanium Dioxide (TiO₂) through strategic acquisitions and new ventures, aligning with its long-term sustainability goals and the "Make in India" initiative.