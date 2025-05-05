Will Sensex reclaim 82,000-mark this week? Here's what technical charts say

The BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty have logged gains for the last three straight weeks, and gained around 13 per cent from their respective lows in April. The BSE Sensex from a low of 71,425 on April 7 soared 13.7 per cent to hit a high of 81,178 last Friday.
Similarly, the NSE Nifty has zoomed 13.1 per cent from its low of 21,744 to a high of 24,589. In the last three weeks, the Nifty has advanced 6.7 per cent. More importantly, last week the Nifty succeeded to give a breakout on its weekly trend line resistance for the first time after October 25, 2025. READ MORE
This now implies that the medium-term trend for the Nifty is likely to remain positive as long as the index sustains above this key indicator, which now has shifted lower to 22,135-odd levels, shows the Nifty weekly chart. Follow STOCK MARKET LIVE Updates Today Here
For the week ahead, the Sensex and Nifty may attempt to extend their winning run, but a dip cannot be ruled out as key momentum oscillators are showing signs of tiring out on the daily charts.
Here are the key support and resistance levels to watch out on the BSE Sensex and the Nifty for the week ahead.
BSE Sensex
Last Close: 80,502
Support: 80,070; 79,800, 79,585
Resistance: 80,935; 81,200; 81,420
With a high at 81,178, the BSE Sensex
has flagged a 'Buy' signal on the quarterly Fibonacci chart, indicating the index may now move higher towards the quarterly resistance-3 (R-3), which stands around the 82,000-mark. The 81,900 - 82,000 is likely to be the key focus area in the near-term, as this coincides with the yearly R-1.
Break and sustained trade above 82,000-mark, shall open the doors for a likely rally towards 84,240 and higher levels. Whereas, on the downside, key support for the BSE index stands at 79,170 and 78,150 levels.
In the week ahead, BSE Sensex may swing the range of 79,365 - 81,635; with interim support seen at 80,070, 79,800 and 79,585 levels. Resistance for the index can be anticipated around 80,935, 81,200 and 81,420 levels. ALSO READ: IndusInd Bank up 36% from April low. Buy, sell, hold? Check strategy here
NSE Nifty
Last Close: 24,347
Support: 24,050; 23,960; 23,850
Resistance: 24,440; 24,550; 24,800; 24,980
Technically, the NSE Nifty
seems favourably placed as it quotes consistently above its 200-day Simple Moving Average (200-DSMA) for more than two weeks now. However, the key momentum oscillators - mainly the Moving Average Convergence-Divergence (MACD) and the Stochastic Slow are showing signs of convergence; hence an interim trend reversal cannot be ruled out.
Chart suggests that the Nifty needs to break and trade consistently above 24,440 levels, to log further gains in the short-term. On the upside the Nifty can potentially rally towards 25,900 levels, with interim resistance likely around 24,550, 24,800 and 24,980 levels for now. ALSO READ: Stretch marks on rally: Market has legs, trading volume still finding its feet
On the other hand, failure to sustain above 24,300, can trigger some profit-taking; as such the index may seek support around its 200-DMA at 24,050 levels or dip towards its 20-Week Moving Average (20-WMA) at 23,960 levels. The overall near-term bias is likely to remain favourable as long as the index sustains above 23,850 levels.