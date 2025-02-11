Business Standard

Tuesday, February 11, 2025 | 08:39 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Dividend stocks: Hero MotoCorp, ITC, 8 others to remain in focus today

Dividend stocks: Hero MotoCorp, ITC, 8 others to remain in focus today

Here is the complete list of stocks that will remain in the spotlight during trading sessions following their dividend announcements to shareholders as they turn ex-date on February 12, 2025

Dividend

Photo: Shutterstock

Kumar Gaurav New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 11 2025 | 8:36 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Dividend Stocks: Shares of Hero MotoCorp, Cochin Shipyard, ITC, and seven other companies are set to remain in the spotlight during Tuesday’s trading session following their announcements of interim dividends for shareholders. The list includes Expleo Solutions, Torrent Power, Minda Corporation, TCI Express, UNO Minda, Man Infraconstruction, and Uniparts India.  
Notably, the shares of all ten companies are set to trade ex-dividend on Wednesday, February 12, 2025, according to data from the BSE.
 
Hero MotoCorp, Cochin Shipyard, and ITC have each declared interim dividends of Rs 100 per share, Rs 3.50 per share, and Rs 6.50 per share, respectively, for their shareholders. These companies have also set the record date for February 12, 2025 to determine the eligibility of shareholders for the dividend payouts.
 
 
In addition, Torrent Power, UNO Minda, and Minda Corporation have announced interim dividends of Rs 14 per share, Rs 0.75 per share, and Rs 0.50 per share, respectively, with their record date also set for February 12, 2025. 
 
Expleo Solutions, TCI Express, Man Infraconstruction, and Uniparts India will distribute interim dividends of Rs 50, Rs 3, Rs 0.45, and Rs 7.50 per share, respectively. Like the others, these companies have designated February 12 as the record date for determining shareholder eligibility.
 
besides these, shares of CMS Info Systems, DISA India, and Symphony will also remain in focus today, as they trade ex-dividend following the announcements of interim dividends for their shareholders. They have respectively announced interim dividends of Rs 3.25, Rs 0.45, and Rs 2 per share for their shareholders. Moreover, today, February 11, also marks the record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders for the dividend payouts.
 
The ex-dividend date and the record date are crucial in determining dividend eligibility. The ex-dividend date signifies the day a stock begins trading without entitlement to the dividend, meaning investors must own the stock before this date to receive the payout. The record date, on the other hand, is when companies finalise the list of eligible shareholders based on their records.
     

More From This Section

Stock Market, BSE, Nifty, Capital

Markets LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals muted start for India as investors assess US tariffs; Asia mixed

Markets, Stock market, sensex, stock market indices

Markets Today: Lupin, Vi, Eicher Q3; FIIs; Gold; Ajax Engineering IPO Day 2

trading, market, stocks

Stocks to Watch, Feb 11: Nykaa, Berger Paints, Vi, Eicher Motors, GAIL

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital

BSE subsidiary unveils five new indices; Ajax Engineering IPO booked 20%

delhivery

Delhivery share price falls over 6% after Q3 miss; time to buy or sell?

Topics : dividend income Dividend yield stocks Buzzing stocks High dividend stocks Share price dividend yield

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 11 2025 | 8:36 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEUS Indian Deport controversyJEE Mains results 2025 Date300 km-long traffic jam in PrayagrajBudget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon