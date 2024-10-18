Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Zomato share price drops 5% on BSE on Friday; QIP, Q2 results in focus

Zomato share price drops 5% on BSE on Friday; QIP, Q2 results in focus

Zomato share price: Zomato's fundraising plans come ahead of rival Swiggy's initial public offering (IPO)

Zomato

Photo: Shutterstock

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 18 2024 | 1:10 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Zomato fundraise QIP news: Zomato share price today fell 5.4 per cent to Rs 256 per share on the BSE. At 12:43 PM, Zomato shares were trading 4 per cent lower at Rs 259.6 per share as against the BSE Sensex's 0.33-per cent rise.  The drop in Zomato share price came even as the company announced its fund raising plan on Thursday, October 18.

In a stock exchange filing, Zomato informed investors that "a meeting of board of directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, October 22, 2024, inter-alia, to consider and approve raising of funds by issuance of equity shares by way of qualified institutions placement (QIP), as may be permitted under applicable laws".

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

 

Notably, Zomato's fundraising plans come ahead of rival Swiggy's initial public offering (IPO). Swiggy is expected to launch its IPO in November 2024 and may raise up to Rs 3,750 crore via fresh issue of shares, coupled with offer for sale (OFS) for up to 185,286,265 equity shares (185.28 million equity shares) of the company. Swiggy IPO date, Swiggy IPO lot size, and price bands have not been announced yet.

According to global brokerage Macquarie, Zomato's quick commerce app 'Blinkit' has a considerable lead over Swiggy's 'Instamart' in terms of monthly transacting users (MTU), average order value (AOV), Efficiency (based on higher dark store throughput), and Take-Rate (higher ads, direct brand sourcing).

"For Swiggy, the path to catch-up in food delivery is relatively more straightforward, while that for quick commerce is more complex," it pointed out in its latest report titled 'Head-to-Head: Zomato versus Swiggy'. READ REPORT HERE

Zomato Q2 results 2024 expectations


Meanwhile, Zomato board will also consider and approve the unaudited financial results (standalone and consolidated) of the company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 on October 22, 2024.

More From This Section

BSE, stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 200 pts, at 81,200, Nifty climbs to 24,850; Financials gain 1%

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Earnings disappointment a catalyst for market correction: Analysts

markets, stock market, brokers, brokerages, sensex, correction, nifty, shares, growth, profit, economy, gain

Trading strategy ahead of Samvat 2081: Buy the dips, Sell the rallies

Gold, Gold price, Gold rate

Gold may continue to trade with positive bias; Buying dips best strategy

silver

Silver may get dragged down with industrial metals; Dip buying preferred


Analysts at ICICI Securities expect Zomato's food delivery gross order value (GOV) to rise by 6 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) and 23 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in Q2 FY25. It, further, expects Blinkit's GOV to grow by 20.1 per cent Q-o-Q and 114.1 per cent Y-o-Y. Additionally, Hyperpure's business (B2B) adjusted revenue is estimated to grow by 20 per cent Q-o-Q and 95.2 per cent Y-o-Y in Q2FY25.

"Overall, we estimate adjusted Zomato's Q2 revenue growth of 13.1 per cent Q-o-Q and 57.7 per cent Y-o-Y and adjusted Ebitda margin improvement to 6.8 per cent, as a proportion of adjusted revenue (vs 6.6 per cent/1.3 per cent in Q1FY25/Q2FY24). We estimate an adjusted Ebitda of Rs 350 crore in Q2FY25 (vs Rs 300 crore/Rs 40 crore in Q1FY25/Q2FY24)," the brokerage said in its results preview report.

The net profit may grow to Rs 274.3 crore, up 662 per cent Y-o-Y from Rs 36 crore, and 8.4 per cent Q-o-Q from Rs 253 crore. 

Also Read

economic recovery, revival, economy, growth, gdp, marketroads, construction, highways, NHAI,

Vishnu Prakash rallies 14% on healthy order book; zoomed 116% since April

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital

Maharashtra Scooters up 8% as it deemed fit for special-call auctions

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Quick Heal slumps 10% after posting weak Q2 results; Net profit down 68%

broker, stock market

This recently listed stock has zoomed 98% against issue price in 2 weeks

The number of active investors on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) have jumped 44 per cent over the past one year to 47.9 million at the end of September 2024. The surge in active clients is underpinned by the rally in the markets, with the Nifty 50

Here's why Western Carriers share price gained 4% on October 18, details

Topics : Buzzing stocks Markets Zomato Market news

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 18 2024 | 1:09 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWaaree Energies IPO GMPHyundai Motor IPO Allotment TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEMarket TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon