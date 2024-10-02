Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Stock Market News / F&O volumes hit record high of Rs 537 trn in Sept, but headwinds loom

F&O volumes hit record high of Rs 537 trn in Sept, but headwinds loom

The benchmark Nifty 50 index rose nearly 4 per cent while the Nifty Midcap 100 and the Nifty Smallcap 100 indices ended the month little changed in September

The average daily trading volume (ADTV) for the futures and options segment climbed to a new record high of Rs 537 trillion in September, rising 7.2 per cent on a month-on-month basis. The ADTV for the cash segment, however, fell nearly 4 per cent to

Representative Picture

Sundar Sethuraman
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 02 2024 | 10:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The average daily trading volume (ADTV) for the futures and options segment climbed to a new record high of Rs 537 trillion in September, rising 7.2 per cent on a month-on-month basis. The ADTV for the cash segment, however, fell nearly 4 per cent to Rs 1.3 trillion. The rise in F&O volumes came even as the markets clocked stable performance last month. The benchmark Nifty 50 index rose nearly 4 per cent, while the Nifty Midcap 100 and the Nifty Smallcap 100 indices ended the month little changed in September. Going ahead, however, F&O volumes could fall off the cliff with a slew of regulatory headwinds.

Market regulator Sebi on Wednesday announced measures that raise entry barriers for traders, reduce the number of weekly expiries and require upfront collection of margins. Three out of six measures will come into effect from November 20, two from February 1 and one intraday monitoring of position limits from April 1. In addition, Sebi has revised the stock selection criteria for stocks that qualify for the derivatives segment. The new rules— aimed at ensuring more liquid stocks qualify for the derivatives segment— too are expected to lead to a churn in the 182 stocks that are currently available for F&O trading.

chart
 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

The Securities and Exchange Board of India's (Sebi's) six-step plan to curb retail participation in speculative index derivatives may lead to a substantial drop in volumes — potentially by 30-40 per cent.

Sebi's six-step measures seen making a dent in F&O volumes by up to 40%

Indian equities continue their upward trajectory but largecaps, those stocks valued at Rs 20,000 crore or more, continue to underperform the broader market. The largecap-oriented BSE Sensex is up 31.9 per cent since the end of October last year laggi

From Asian Paints to Bajaj Finance: Ten largecaps ripe for picking

PremiumMutual Funda

Trend turnover, MF plan funds around 'quality' theme instead of 'value'

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Investors richer by Rs 110.57 trn so far in 2024 amid high rally in markets

market

India second best global market in H1FY25 behind Hong Kong, shows data

Topics : stock market trading Futures & Options Nifty50

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 02 2024 | 10:41 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market HolidayBihar FloodsLatest News LIVEVivo T3 Ultra ReviewVirat KohliIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon