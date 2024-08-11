Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

FPIs turn net sellers, withdraw Rs 13,400 cr from equities so far in Aug

So far this year, FPIs have made a net investment of Rs 22,134 crore in equities, data with the depositories showed

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

The latest outflow was triggered by the unwinding of the yen carry trade. (Representational)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 11 2024 | 10:56 AM IST

Listen to This Article

After infusing money during the last two months, foreign investors have turned net sellers as they pulled out over Rs 13,400 crore from Indian equities in August so far due to unwinding of the yen carry trade and recession fears in the US.
So far this year, FPIs have made a net investment of Rs 22,134 crore in equities, data with the depositories showed.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Going forward, if the market continues to rise, FPIs are likely to press more sales since Indian stock valuations continue to remain elevated, particularly in relation to valuations in other markets, V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services, said.
According to the data, Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) withdrew a net amount of Rs 13,431 crore from equities so far this month (August 1-9).
This came following an inflow of Rs 32,365 crore in July on expectation of sustained economic growth, continued reforms and better-than-expected earnings season, and Rs 26,565 crore in June driven by political stability and the sharp rebound in markets.
Before that, FPIs withdrew Rs 25,586 crore in May on poll jitters and over Rs 8,700 crore in April on concerns over a tweak in India's tax treaty with Mauritius and a sustained rise in US bond yields.
The latest outflow was triggered by the unwinding of the yen carry trade after the Bank of Japan raised interest rates to 0.25 per cent and recession fears in the US, Vijayakumar said.

More From This Section

Equity markets end turbulent week with 1% gain; Sensex up 820 points

Asian shares set to end rough week on a high, yen remains under pressure

Improving outlook may drive further gains in Godrej Consumer Products

Markets cede ground after 1-day gain; Sensex and Nifty decline 0.7%

Valuations factor in strong earnings growth, better margins for TVS Motor

This was further exacerbated by escalating geopolitical tensions, particularly the intensifying conflict between Israel and Iran, which led investors to reduce their risk exposure, Himanshu Srivastava, Associate Director, Manager Research, Morningstar Investment Research India, said.
Additionally, the higher valuation of Indian markets provided foreign investors with an attractive profit-taking opportunity.
Meanwhile, factors such as growing recession fears in the US, driven by weak jobs data, and uncertainty surrounding the timing of interest rate cuts led to the outflow from Indian equities, Srivastava added.
For the fortnight ended July 31, FPIs were sustained sellers in financial services. However, they were buyers in IT, autos, capital goods and metals during the period under review.
On the other hand, FPIs invested Rs 6,261 crore in the debt market in August so far. This has taken the tally to Rs 97,249 crore so far in 2024.

Also Read

Kolte-Patil Developers hits 52-week low on weak Q1 show; stock slips 4%

Is the worst over for the stock markets? Here's what analysts think

Eicher Motors strong Q1 overshadowed by weak Bullet 350 sales, growth woes

Indian stock market outlook: Emkay Global says buy correction for long-term

Is FMCG a better bet in this volatile market? What technical charts say

Topics : Indian stock market Foreign investors India FPI FPI indian equities

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 11 2024 | 10:56 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayHar Ghar Tiranga 2024Paris Olympics 2024 LIVEOla Electric IPOLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market OutlookOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon