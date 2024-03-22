Indian stock markets to remain closed for 2 days next week: Here's why

The trading hours of the Indian stock market are from 9:15 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on weekdays. (Photo: Bloomberg)

With two major festivals lined up next week, the Indian stock exchanges, National Stock Exchange and the BSE, will remain closed for two days. The stock markets will not be operating on Monday, March 25, on account of the festival of Holi. A holiday will also be observed on Friday, March 29, due to the Christian festival Good Friday.

The holiday on Holi will mark the second one this month, about two weeks after the markets were closed on March 8 due to Mahashivrati celebrations.

The trading hours of the Indian stock market are from 9:15 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on weekdays from Monday to Friday.

15 stock markets' holidays in 2024

According to the official calendar, 15 holidays have been announced for all the months this year, barring February and September.

Coming month, two holidays will be observed on April 11 for the celebration of Eid-Ul-Fitr (Ramadan Eid) and on April 17 on the occasion of Shri Ram Navmi.

Stock market performance on March 22

Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty closed higher for the third straight session on Friday, following gains in index majors L&T, ITC and Maruti. The development was also a result of the record rally in the US markets after the Federal Reserve indicated three rate cuts this year.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 190.75 points or 0.26 per cent to settle at 72,831.94. The NSE Nifty advanced 84.80 points or 0.39 per cent to 22,096.75.

(With PTI inputs)