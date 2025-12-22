Monday, December 22, 2025 | 08:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Stock Market News / Indices rise on IT, finance gains; Sensex up 638, Nifty climbs 206

Indices rise on IT, finance gains; Sensex up 638, Nifty climbs 206

Equity benchmarks rose on Monday led by IT and banking stocks, amid hopes of foreign inflows on expectations of lower US rates, though FPIs remained net sellers during the session

stock market, BSE

Indices rise on gains in IT, finance stocks (File Photo)

Sundar Sethuraman Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 22 2025 | 8:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian equity benchmarks rose on Monday, led by information technology and banking stocks, and hopes that foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) will become net buyers soon. The Sensex ended the session at 85,568, a gain of 638 points or 0.8 per cent. Nifty, meanwhile, ended the session at 26,172, a gain of 206 points or 0.8 per cent. For both indices, Monday's gain was the biggest since November 26. The total market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms rose by ₹4 trillion to ₹475 trillion.
 
Hopes of a US Federal Reserve rate cut next year have boosted expectations that FPIs will again turn buyers. Lower interest rates in the US boost the prospects of emerging markets like India in attracting foreign investor money. FPIs have been net sellers this year, worth ₹1.5 trillion, as Indian equity markets grappled with a decline in corporate profits and punitive US trade tariffs.
 
 
Infosys, which rose 3.06 per cent, was the biggest contributor to Sensex gains following a surge in its American Depository Receipts (ADR). In the last three sessions, Infosys ADR surged 14 per cent.
 
" Indian markets extended their year-end rally, supported by strong liquidity and global cues, as expectations of further Fed easing in 2026 continue to underpin growth. Gold hit a record high, driven by rate-cut expectations, robust central bank buying, sustained ETF inflows, and heightened global tensions, including Ukraine's strike on a Russian vessel. Investors now await the GDP estimate for clarity on policy, with consensus pointing to resilient growth. However, caution persists amid limited progress on trade negotiations, geopolitical uncertainties, and crude price volatility," Vinod Nair, head of research at Geojit Investments.
 
Market breadth was strong, with 2,768 stocks advancing and 1,551 declining. FPIs were net sellers to the tune of ₹457 crore, and domestic institutions were buyers worth ₹4,058 crore.
 
"We are of the view that the short-term market texture is bullish, but buying on intraday dips and selling on rallies would be the ideal strategy for day traders. On the downside, 26,100 and 26,050 for Nifty while 85,300 and 85,000 for Sensex would act as key support zones. At the same time, 26,200/85700 would serve as an immediate resistance zone for the bulls," said Shrikant Chouhan, head of equity research at Kotak Securities.
 

More From This Section

stock brokers, BSE, NSE, Sensex, Nifty

Stock brokers barred from distributing third-party lending products: NSE

ICICI Prudential AMC, NSE

ICICI Prudential AMC becomes most valued stock in capital market sectorpremium

United Breweries, UBBL, Beer market

Volume, margin concerns likely to weigh on beer maker United Breweriespremium

Illustration: Ajaya Mohanty

AMCs rally as Sebi softens expense cuts; HDFC AMC, Nippon Life jump over 5%premium

SRF, Stock Market, BSE, NSE, SRF Limited, Chemicals, Chemical Industry, ICICI Securities

Chemical segment uptick to improve H2 growth for chemicals maker SRFpremium

Topics : Markets Sensex Nifty MARKETS WRAP Indian stock market

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 22 2025 | 8:02 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayGujarat Kidney IPOGold-Silver Price TodayTop Football Moments in 2025Ed Sheeran's Weight Loss JourneyWho is Motaleb SikdarCAT Result 2025Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon