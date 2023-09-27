close
Sensex (0.26%)
66118.69 + 173.22
Nifty (0.55%)
19716.45 + 107.40
Nifty Smallcap (0.81%)
5860.90 + 47.20
Nifty Midcap (0.42%)
40640.80 + 170.70
Nifty Bank (0.28%)
44588.30 + 122.45
Sensex rebounds 173 pts on buying in Reliance Industries, L&T, ITC

The Nifty gained 51.75 points to end at 19,716.45. It moved between a low of 19,554 and a high of 19,730.70 in day trading

Stock market, NSE

Photo: Bloomberg

PTI
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 27 2023 | 10:58 PM IST
Benchmark Sensex rebounded from early lows to settle higher by 173 points on Wednesday following buying in Reliance Industries (RIL), Larsen & Toubro (L&T), ITC and positive trends in Asian and European markets. The 30-share BSE Sensex rose by 173.22 points to settle at 66,118.69 with 20 of its components ending in the green and 10 closing lower. The index opened lower and fell further to a low of 65,549.96 in morning trade. However, buying in Reliance, L&T, Infosys and Maruti helped it recover losses. It jumped 226.8 points or 0.34 per cent to a high of 66,172.27.
 
The Nifty gained 51.75 points to end at 19,716.45. It moved between a low of 19,554 and a high of 19,730.70 in day trading. Among the Sensex firms, L&T, ITC, Sun Pharma, Maruti, Reliance Industries, Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank and Hindustan Unilever were among the gainers. Titan, SBI, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Tata Steel and Nestle were the major laggards. 
 
“The market inched higher in the second half, driven by positive openings in European markets. Concerns about global interest rates and elevated oil prices are being balanced by domestic factors such as promising economic growth prospects,” said Vinod Nair, head of Research at Geojit Financial Services. 

First Published: Sep 27 2023 | 10:58 PM IST

