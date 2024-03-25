Stock markets closed today: BSE, NSE to remain closed today on Holi

Stock market news: The Indian stock exchanges will remain closed on Monday, March 25, in view of the festival of Holi. This is the first holiday this week, to be followed by Good Friday celebrations on March 29.

The trading hours of the Indian stock market are from 9:15 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on weekdays from Monday to Friday. However, the markets will not be operational on at least 15 occasions throughout the year during celebrations of festivals and key events, according to the official BSE calendar.

Holi celebrated across India

The festival of Holi is a key Hindu festival of colours, which is celebrated annually to mark the end of winter season and the beginning of spring. It also celebrates the eternal and divine love of the prominent deities Radha and Krishna, according to many beliefs.

For the next month, the stock markets will be closed on two occasions, April 11 for Eid-Ul-Fitr and April 17 for Ram Navami, the calendar states. Two more holidays for April, Ambedkar Jayanti (April 14) and Mahavir Jayanti (April 21) are scheduled to fall on weekends (Sunday).

Stock Market performance in last close

Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty closed higher for the third straight session on Friday, following gains in index majors L&T, ITC and Maruti. The development was also a result of the record rally in the US markets after the Federal Reserve indicated three rate cuts this year.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 190.75 points or 0.26 per cent to settle at 72,831.94. The NSE Nifty advanced 84.80 points or 0.39 per cent to 22,096.75.