Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Stock markets closed today: BSE, NSE to remain closed today on Holi

Stock mkt closed: India will embark on Holi celebrations today. In view of the occasion, a public holiday has been declared and prominent institutions, including the markets will remain closed

NSE, BSE, Indian stock market

File image (Photo: Bloomberg)

Nisha Anand New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 25 2024 | 7:00 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Stock market news: The Indian stock exchanges will remain closed on Monday, March 25, in view of the festival of Holi. This is the first holiday this week, to be followed by Good Friday celebrations on March 29.

The trading hours of the Indian stock market are from 9:15 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on weekdays from Monday to Friday. However, the markets will not be operational on at least 15 occasions throughout the year during celebrations of festivals and key events, according to the official BSE calendar.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Holi celebrated across India

The festival of Holi is a key Hindu festival of colours, which is celebrated annually to mark the end of winter season and the beginning of spring. It also celebrates the eternal and divine love of the prominent deities Radha and Krishna, according to many beliefs.

For the next month, the stock markets will be closed on two occasions, April 11 for Eid-Ul-Fitr and April 17 for Ram Navami, the calendar states. Two more holidays for April, Ambedkar Jayanti (April 14) and Mahavir Jayanti (April 21) are scheduled to fall on weekends (Sunday).

Stock Market performance in last close

Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty closed higher for the third straight session on Friday, following gains in index majors L&T, ITC and Maruti. The development was also a result of the record rally in the US markets after the Federal Reserve indicated three rate cuts this year.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 190.75 points or 0.26 per cent to settle at 72,831.94. The NSE Nifty advanced 84.80 points or 0.39 per cent to 22,096.75.

Also Read

Farmers' protest in Delhi: Gates of 9 metro stations shut; full list here

Fever FM announces it is shutting down due to 'evolving trends' in media

Here is the list of Republic Day chief guests since Modi became PM

On Holi, temperatures may surpass 40°C as climate change hits hard

Instagram allows sharing posts and Reels with 'close friends': Details

Street Signs: Shriram Finance and NTPC in spotlight, IPO blues, and more

Maruti India's gearshift to growth: Turbocharging the product portfolio

Improving metrics keep Street positive on stocks of public-sector banks

Indian stock markets to remain closed for 2 days next week: Here's why

Growing interest: FMCG, telcos on foreign portfolio investors hot list

Topics : Stock Market Indian stock market Holi holi celebrations

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 25 2024 | 7:00 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayAAP Protest LIVE UpdatesArvind Kejriwal ArrestDelhi Excise Policy CaseIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon