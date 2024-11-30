Business Standard
Home / Opinion / Columns / Best of BS Opinion: Trump's return is an opportunity, Earth or Mars, more

Best of BS Opinion: Trump's return is an opportunity, Earth or Mars, more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

trump

Rajesh Kumar
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 30 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

Listen to This Article

While Donald Trump’s tariffs often seem like a solution in search of a problem, they offer India a chance to attract the capital fleeing China and foster bilateral cooperation with the US, writes Arvind Subramanian. Read here
 
It’s hard to see a scenario where growth continues to be robust if Donald Trump follows through on his stated agenda. The past few years have been great for global markets. In 2025, we could see the bears back in business, writes Devangshu Datta. Read here
 
Complacency is unwise – Donald Trump’s second term will be more disruptive than his first, writes Mihir S Sharma. Read here
 
 
Kumar Abishek discusses the ongoing Earth vs Mars debate. Read here
   
Quote

More From This Section

GDP, India GDP

Q2 GDP growth at 5.4%: Growth slowdown cyclical or policy-driven?

Premiummarkets

RBI's forex market action vital, but rupee must not appreciate further

PremiumZomato's Deepinder Goyal

Application for the position of Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal's chief of staff

Premiumgrowth gdp economy

Viksit Bharat focuses on potential of all Indians, not just global ranks

Premiumtrade

Trump's return could increase tariffs, impacting China and Asean alike

 
“Any request by a foreign government for service of summons or arrest warrant is part of mutual legal assistance. Such requests are examined on merits.”
 
Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

Also Read

PremiumMars

Earth or Mars? The future lies in choosing where, and who, we want to be

PremiumDonald Trump,Trump

Second-time unlucky: Trump's second term may be more disruptive

India Pakistan, India, Pakistan

Why India shouldn't go to Pakistan: Broken ties go beyond cricket disputes

Premiumtrump

Growth at risk if Donald Trump follows through on his stated agenda

Donald Trump,Trump

Why Trump's return to the White House is an opportunity for India

Topics : BS Opinion BS Special Curated Content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 30 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVEIndia Q2 GDP GrowthSuraksha Diagnostic IPO opens todayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon