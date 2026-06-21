EXIM matters: Fragile US-Iran ceasefire brings relief, likely to last

For oil refiners, fertiliser units, petrochemical producers, downstream producers who use petroleum products, power plants, transport users, and indirectly for every importer whose landed cost includes fuel, freight and insurance, the prospect of safer movement of ships through the Persian Gulf brought immediate relief. If peace persists, war-risk premia on tankers should come down, shipping lines may restore schedules, improving container and vessel availability and lowering demurrage, diversion and inventory costs. Banks, insurers, shipping lines, and charterers can return to normal routines. A lower oil bill can also reduce pressure on the rupee and the current account deficit, giving importers some currency comfort. Inflation may come down, helping central banks to hold interest rates at current levels.

Exporters too stand to gain from cheaper energy and freight. Petroleum products, chemicals, plastics, ceramics, engineering goods, textiles, and refrigerated cargoes are all sensitive to fuel and logistics costs. If input costs fall, exporters regain some pricing room. If Gulf shipping normalises, exports to West Asia, Africa and Europe should move with fewer disruptions. The benefit will be more visible for MSMEs, for whom freight spikes and delayed shipments quickly erode margins.

The reported 14-point interim understanding envisages sanctions relief and negotiations on a reconstruction package of up to US$300 billion for Iran, if a final deal is reached. If implemented, oil from Iran could flow more freely into global markets, improving availability and moderating prices; more goods could move from the rest of the world to Iran; and construction, engineering and project-export opportunities may open. India is well placed to explore such openings because of proximity to Iran, long-standing commercial links and experience with Iranian infrastructure projects. Chabahar remains strategically relevant.

During the week, leaders of seven rich countries (G-7) met in France. India was invited to participate in the meeting, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised the need for safety of seafarers and the importance of trust between various countries. President Trump’s praise of Modi boosted expectations of progress in India-US trade talks.

The US remains a critical market for Indian goods and services, especially labour-intensive exports such as textiles, garments, leather, gems and jewellery, marine products, engineering items and some pharmaceuticals, which could benefit if tariff irritants are reduced and customs procedures simplified.