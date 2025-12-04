Responsive regulations for resilience

While speaking at a recent conclave, the Reserve Bank of India governor emphasised that “no regulatory measure can be understood in isolation. Each measure has to be seen in the continuum of regulatory evolution and not in isolation”. His remarks perhaps were prompted by the public commentary that followed a series of proposals announced by the RBI recently.

Many have welcomed these announcements; some have said it is “big, bold, courageous”. Others have cautioned that they may be “sowing the seeds of the next AQR [asset quality review]”. I believe both descriptions miss the point.