Sharad Pawar weighs survival against legacy over the delimitation bill
Sharad Pawar is assessing whether he will still land on his feet if he jumps from the safe perch of INDIA to the NDA. Can a Great Betrayal be presented as a tactical move?
Aditi Phadnis
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The Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar), or NCP-SP, has eight Lok Sabha members, one Rajya Sabha member, and 10 members in the Maharashtra Assembly. To dodge disqualification under the anti-defection law and avoid losing their membership, at least two-thirds of the members of Parliament (MPs) need to defect. “Why take six when you can have all nine?” party leader and Maharashtra supremo Sharad Pawar reportedly told interlocutors when asked for support for the passage of the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026 — the constitutional centrepiece of a three-Bill package that include the Delimitation Bill, 2026, and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026 — that the government introduced but could not pass for want of numbers, in April.
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