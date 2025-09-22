Monday, September 22, 2025 | 11:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Opinion / Columns / WFI 2025: Taste the future with innovation, investment and opportunity

WFI 2025: Taste the future with innovation, investment and opportunity

The remarkable success of PMFME micro-entrepreneurs demonstrates WFI's impact. Free stalls place them at the heart of the event, enabling connections with domestic as well as global giants

WFI runs on a whole-of-government engine. While our ministry leads, we work shoulder-to-shoulder with ministries across the value chain like animal husbandry & dairying, fisheries, commerce, DPIIT, agriculture & farmers’ welfare, and health & family welfare, AYUSH, DoNER and agencies under them so that production, standards, trade, and investment move in sync. (Photo: PTI)

Chirag Paswan
5 min read Last Updated : Sep 22 2025 | 11:21 PM IST

My first World Food India (WFI) as a Union minister in September 2024 was a defining experience. In those four days, I witnessed the entire farm-to-fork ecosystem converge: state pavilions with global buyers, FPOs and SHGs beside technology showcases, and policy dialogues alongside investment announcements. It affirmed WFI’s role as a strategic platform aligned with Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modiji’s vision for India to become a global food basket.
 
That experience shaped the blueprint for 2025. Travels to food-processing units, dialogues with industry leaders, and engagements at global platforms like Gulfood and WEF strengthened my conviction that the world must
