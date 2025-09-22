WFI 2025: Taste the future with innovation, investment and opportunity

My first World Food India (WFI) as a Union minister in September 2024 was a defining experience. In those four days, I witnessed the entire farm-to-fork ecosystem converge: state pavilions with global buyers, FPOs and SHGs beside technology showcases, and policy dialogues alongside investment announcements. It affirmed WFI’s role as a strategic platform aligned with Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modiji’s vision for India to become a global food basket.

That experience shaped the blueprint for 2025. Travels to food-processing units, dialogues with industry leaders, and engagements at global platforms like Gulfood and WEF strengthened my conviction that the world must