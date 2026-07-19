Electronics push: India aims for higher value addition under ISM 2.0

This distinction matters. Final assembly generates employment, but the highest economic returns accrue to firms that control components, design, software and technology. The widening electronics trade deficit in recent months — driven by rising imports of semiconductors, memory chips and other high-value components — underlines why expanding domestic production alone is not enough. India must also reduce its dependence on imported inputs. In fact, in 2025-26, India’s electronics trade deficit reached a high of $68.17 billion on account of rising imports of semiconductors and components. The government expects the new scheme to generate cumulative mobile-phone production of around ₹39 trillion over five years, accompanied by a significant increase in exports. This ambition is reinforced by ISM 2.0. The first phase of the semiconductor mission attracted investment and initiated fabrication and packaging projects. The second phase adopts a broader approach, extending support beyond fabrication to semiconductor design; advanced packaging; manufacturing equipment; specialty chemicals and materials; research & development; and domestic intellectual property. However, it is worth noting that fiscal incentives are necessary but insufficient to build globally competitive electronics and semiconductor industries. Semiconductor fabrication demands highly reliable infrastructure, deep engineering capabilities, and long-term policy certainty. The electronics industry continues to face structural cost disadvantages, which have historically made domestic component manufacturing less competitive than in rival export hubs such as China and Vietnam. Addressing bottlenecks will require regulatory stability, faster approvals, and sustained investment in research and innovation.