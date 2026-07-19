Electronics push: India aims for higher value addition under ISM 2.0
In this context, the government's recent approval of the Dixon-Vivo joint venture and reduction of import duty on select items highlight that building domestic technological capability does not requir
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The Union Cabinet’s approval of the ₹62,500 crore Mobile Phone Manufacturing Scheme (MPMS) last week, alongside the ₹1.27 trillion India Semiconductor Mission (ISM) 2.0, will enhance electronics manufacturing. The first phase of production-linked incentives (PLIs) succeeded in putting India on the global map for smartphone assembly. India is now the world’s second-largest mobile phone manufacturer by volume, and smartphones have emerged as a major export item. Yet, India’s electronics industry remains concentrated in final assembly, while high-value component manufacturing and design continue to be dominated by overseas suppliers. The MPMS implicitly acknowledges this limitation. Unlike the earlier PLI, which primarily rewarded incremental production, the new scheme seeks to deepen domestic value addition. Manufacturers will receive incentives ranging from 2.25 per cent to 5 per cent on eligible sales of mobile phones produced in India, with an additional incentive of up to 1.5 per cent linked to domestic sourcing of key components and subassemblies. Companies investing in product design and research & development will receive a further 3 per cent incentive on eligible sales.