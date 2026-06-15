Hope versus experience: Optimism over US-Iran deal should be cautious

In a Truth Social post, US President Donald Trump said he authorised the “toll-free” opening of the Strait of Hormuz and the immediate removal of the US naval blockade. “Let the oil flow,” he exulted. On state TV, the Iranian deputy foreign minister clarified that the sides agreed to a memorandum of understanding (MoU). This MoU is an interim agreement and the starting point to reach a final deal within 60 days, the timetable extendable by mutual agreement. Though Iran has confirmed the strait would be reopened, the timeline is unclear. Nor is there visibility on how the navigation of the waterway will be managed. Where the US President’s post suggests an immediate reopening, Iran has stated that the US will begin lifting its maritime blockade and bring shipping to full capacity within 30 days. Under the reported terms of the deal, the US and its regional partners would commit themselves to a reconstruction programme for Iran worth $300 billion. The US will not impose new sanctions and lift existing sanctions in accordance with an agreed timetable and release $25 billion of Iran’s frozen assets. The last stipulation is reportedly absent in the US version.

According to the draft, the nuclear programme will be subject to later talks. Iran reiterated its position that it would not produce or acquire nuclear weapons, and refrain from further enrichment. The US has apparently agreed to allow Iran to dilute its uranium stockpiles on Iranian soil. Pakistan has stated that the agreement includes the cessation of all military operations, including in Lebanon, where Israel is pursuing Iran-backed Hezbollah. Israel, however, insisted that its forces would remain in the country. This divergence between US intentions and Israeli aims remains the sticking point in any deal with Iran.