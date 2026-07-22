Improving investment climate: Reforms at the state level can drive growth

The report notes that four states and a Union Territory — Maharashtra, Karnataka, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Delhi — together attract nearly 85 per cent of India’s foreign direct investment (FDI), while the Northeastern states together receive less than 1 per cent, highlighting the widening regional divergence. The timing of the report is important. According to the World Bank, India must sustain an average real gross domestic product (GDP) growth rate of 7.8 per cent over the next two decades to achieve “high-income status” by 2047. Investment will remain central to this ambition. Capital formation has contributed more than half of India’s growth since the economic reforms of 1991. While investment as a percentage of GDP reached about 30 per cent in 2024-25, marginally above the previous decade’s average, it remains much lower than the levels achieved during the high-growth years of the 2000s.

India has made notable progress over the past few years by expanding highways, ports, airports, digital public infrastructure, and industrial corridors, which has helped improve logistics and connectivity. Yet investors continue to cite delays in land acquisition, environmental clearances, utility connections, project approvals, and the availability of skilled labour in high-value sectors as major bottlenecks. States with digital single-window clearance systems, dedicated investor grievance-redress mechanisms, and plug-and-play industrial infrastructure enjoy greater investor confidence. They also report higher capital commitments and faster project execution. This shows that institutional responsiveness is just as important as industrial capacity.