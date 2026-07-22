Improving investment climate: Reforms at the state level can drive growth
NITI Aayog's investment index highlights wide disparities among states, underscoring the need for governance reforms, stronger institutions and balanced regional growth
Business Standard Editorial Comment
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The NITI Aayog last week released its first investment friendliness index (IFI), 2026, evaluating the overall quality of state-level investment ecosystems through a comprehensive framework of 84 indicators across eight pillars — infrastructure, business climate, resources, government policy, regulatory ease, institutional environment, financial health, and environment resilience. Gujarat, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu emerged as the top three performers among large states, with Gujarat scoring 56.6 out of 100, followed by Maharashtra (53.7) and Tamil Nadu (53.3). No state performed consistently across all eight pillars. Some states perform strongly in specific areas such as infrastructure, regulatory ease or environmental resilience, but weaker institutional capacity or business facilitation often offsets these gains. Even the best-performing states have scores that are only a little over the halfway mark. This suggests that even India’s leading investment destinations have substantial distance to cover.